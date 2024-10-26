War Room Guest Host Kash Patel on How MAGA Needs to Swamp the Vote for a Victory with Montana Senate Candidate Tim Sheehy (VIDEO)

** Please keep our friend and political prisoner Steve Bannon – the founder of The War Room – in your thoughts and prayers during this time.

War Room guest host Kash Patel discussed swamping the vote for a MAGA victory with Montana Senate Candidate Tim Sheehy on Friday.

Sheehy told Patel that Trump has a such a great platform that some candidates on the left are trying to associate themselves with his policies because they have nothing to run on.

“The party is totally based on deception, and we are seeing them just completely melt down around the country,” Sheehy said.

“You got the Senate candidates in Pennsylvania, Montana, Wisconsin, Michigan all running as Trump Republicans now. They are all talking about how much they have done with Trump, for Trump even though all these people voted to impeach Trump,” Sheehy continued.

“They cannot run for the last three and a half years of devastation they have unleashed on this country. They have done it intentionally,” Sheehy said.

“That sums up basically what’s going on around the country and why so many people are flocking towards Donald Trump and his endorsed candidates,” Patel said.

“What are you seeing in terms of the electorate that’s showing up for you at the polls and early voting?” Patel asked.

“We can’t just throw a message out and then just hope it resonates. We’ve got to target, we’ve got to follow up, we’ve got to drive, we’ve got to put volume behind it,” Sheehy said.

Sheehey said that it is important to swamp the vote so even if there is fraud, that Republicans will win.

“We’ve got to swamp the vote so any hijinks they try like stealing ballot boxes, we just outnumber them so much it doesn’t matter,” Sheehy continued.

Watch:

Thank you for reading. Please check back for more War Room stories.