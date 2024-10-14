War Room Guest Host Peter McIlvenna Discusses Transgender Ideology in Schools with “Moms for Liberty” Co-founder Tina Descovich (VIDEO)

** Please keep our friend and political prisoner Steve Bannon – the founder of The War Room – in your thoughts and prayers during this time.

Steve Bannon’s War Room guest host Peter McIlvenna, who is the editor at Hearts at Oak and also a Gateway Pundit contributor, discussed transgender ideology in schools with “Moms for Liberty” co-founder Tina Descovich last Friday. The issue has reached epidemic levels in the public schools.

“It is an onslaught. The media don’t seem to be reporting the news, they seem to be pushing an agenda,” the War Room host, Peter, said.

“What were your thoughts on that and the continuing push of the media?” he asked.

“I’m not surprised. At 3.3 percent is what the New York Times reported this morning. On top of that 2.2 percent of high school students are questioning their gender,” Descovich said.

“Six percent of American students are either identifying as transgender or questioning their gender,” Descovich said.

“My question is if they looked at middle school students how much worse would it be? I know here in our community there were whole classes of middle school students, middle school girls who were trying to change their gender, it became a friend group thing,” Descovich continued.

“You asked about what media and culture is doing. I’m gonna focus more on what schools are doing and the role they are playing. We have some entire states of school districts right now that are teaching children they can change their gender as young as 4 years old,” Descovich said.

“Any mom and dad wants to protect their child from this ideology,” the host said.

“National polling shows 80 percent of Americans and American parents do not want this pushed on their children,” Descovich said.

“When they are at school, they supposed to be learning to read, to write, to add numbers, to do math and they should not be learning about changing their gender,” Descovich continued.

Descovich also explained “Moms for Liberty’s” mission statement.

“Our mission statement is to unify, educate, and empower parents to defend their parental rights, and that means that parents have the fundamental right to direct the upbringing of their children,” Descovich declared.

Watch:

