War Room Guest Host David Brat on the Biden Regime’s Prioritization of Illegal Aliens Over Hurricane Victims with Congressman Tim Burchett (VIDEO)

War Room guest host David Brat was on earlier today with Republican Congressman Tim Burchett of Tennessee to discuss how the Federal Government is prioritizing illegal aliens over American citizen hurricane victims.

“Congressman, welcome to the War Room. I’ve been seeing headlines. There’s no FEMA money, the numbers are up in the billion dollar ballpark. There are helicopters sitting at the ready, not being used. What in the world is going on?” Brat asked.

“We are about to, we are seeing really a manifestation of what this administration does, and does best. They steal from the taxpayer, they give to those that are not worthy of it, people that aren’t American citizens. You know, we are in all these damn wars everywhere. We send almost $200 billion to Ukraine. We’ve been paying people’s mortgages and their retirement funds,” Burchett said.

“And now Mayorkas is saying we’re gonna be out of money during this hurricane season and I’m sure global warming will be one of the reasons they’ll give and try to use that as some kind of campaign tactic,” Burchett continued.

They also discussed how Americans have been lied to by the Federal Government about inflation and prices.

“Is the word getting out? I mean that is the problem. The people, they have been lied to about inflation, right? Inflation is coming down, so they think prices are coming down. The prices have never come down, they’re up twenty five percent,” Brat said.

“I think it is, but I still worry, we got to put enough points on the board so they can’t steal it,” Burchett said.

“The word is getting out and that’s why they are worried,” Burchett continued.

Congressman Burchett also talked about the danger of Iran and Biden’s unwillingness to stop them.

“The reality is Joe Biden has lost everything. He has lost his mental faculties. For them to say we’re not gonna hit the Iranian and tell Israel not to hit the Iranian nuclear plants. They are not making nuclear energy, they are making nuclear bombs. They are sitting on the largest oil supply in the world, and that this administration has allowed them to get back into the business. They were broke, they were bankrupt, and now under the terrible leadership of this administration, they are back in the oil business,” Burchett said.

“What product are they exporting? Terrorism all over the world. They are not launching rockets at Israel, they are launching missiles,” Burchett continued.

“Thank you Tim, Congressman Burchett, thank you, from Tennessee, great representative, great patriot,” Brat concluded.

Watch:

