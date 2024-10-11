War Room Guest Host Ben Harnwell with Rasmussen Pollster Mark Mitchell: Not Looking Good for Kamala -“Between Now and Election Day, She Needs an Act of God to Win” (VIDEO)

** Please keep our friend and political prisoner Steve Bannon – the founder of The War Room – in your thoughts and prayers during this time.

War Room guest host Ben Harnwell discussed polling with Rasmussen pollster Mark Mitchell on Thursday. An objective look at the polls show good news for President Trump.

“It will tighten up some, but I still think he stays on top, and that’s exactly what our latest poll shows today. Another, for the fifth time in a row, Trump +2 result,” Mitchell said.

“The polling didn’t change. It was always bad for Kamala Harris, and anybody who knows the polls could look at real clear politics. The Pennsylvania polls have been exactly tied for over a month, almost a month and half. Anybody who looks at that and says, well there will be some left polling bias, which means Trump is winning Pennsylvania and the race is over. I’ve been saying that for months, but they wouldn’t allow that narrative to get into the media,” Mitchell said.

“Between now and election day, she needs an act of God to win,” Mitchell continued.

Mitchell explained that the polls and betting markets were about even, but things started changing after the Vice-Presidential debate.

“The betting market was deadlocked,” Mitchell said.

“It’s been deadlocked, and then all of a sudden right after the Vice-Presidential debate, Pennsylvania which was also really deadlocked, exactly tied, blew out. And everybody knows, Kamala Harris has to get Pennsylvania. So for the very first time, not only does the polling says she’s losing, the prediction market says it as well,” Mitchell continued.

Mitchell also explained that the betting market has been sharply changing in President Trump’s favor.

“Looking at the betting market, she is the underdog. She is losing right now. And then the national popular vote market followed right behind in a really stunning way on I think it was Monday morning going from Trump +2 to a stunning Trump + almost 10 in one hour,” Mitchell said.

“And now, even looking at it now looks like it’s just absolutely blowing out again, just like as we’re literally talking here, Trump is now up to lower double digits, 56 to 43,” Mitchell said.

