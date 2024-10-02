War Room Guest Host Ben Harnwell on JD Vance’s Overwhelming VP Debate Victory with Political Commentator and Attorney Josh Hammer (VIDEO)

TGP has been featuring War Room in honor of MAGA leader Steve Bannon, who has been in a Federal prison since early July.

War Room guest host Ben Harnwell was on earlier Wednesday to discuss the VP debate with political commentator and attorney Josh Hammer.

The two of them discussed JD Vance’s overwhelmingly strong performance against Democrat Governor Tim Walz in Tuesday night’s Vice-Presidential debate.

“Tell me, what was your first impressions of this debate?” Harnell asked.

“I think that this was the single most dominant performance that I have ever seen from a major politician, Republican, Democrat or any party in between, in my adult lifetime,” Hammer responded.

“From the very first question about the Middle East, to the housing policy, I mean JD Vance has done the reading,” Hammer continued.

“He had command of the material. He came across as likable, talking about his wife Usha. I saw some polls where his favorability gained 20 points just over the course of that debate there, which shows that the skepticism was really just an inch deep,” Hammer said.

“I think that he has set this campaign up, this Trump/Vance campaign in an exceptional shape as we get into this final month,” Hammer continued.

“Obviously the liberals’ heads are exploding on this because it’s yet further evidence that their narrative is slipping out of their fingers,” Harnell commented.

“The sections, the military-industrial complex wing of the uni party realize now that something fundamentally is happening in America,” Harnell commented.

Hammer also said that JD Vance is the future of the conservative movement.

“For our generation of conservatives, and JD Vance really is the emblematic one, he is the chosen one I think for this younger generation of America first conservatives,” Hammer said.

“You mentioned his potential future on the national stage,” Harnell commented.

“I think JD Vance is gonna be a fixture in American politics for a very long time,” Hammer said.

“He just absolutely crushed it out there. Tim Walz probably has his head in a bag this morning. The guy has got to be full of shame, if he’s even capable of that,” Hammer continued.

Watch:

Thank you for reading. There will be more War Room articles to follow this month.