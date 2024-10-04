War Room Guest Host Ben Harnell Discusses Election Integrity with Grassroots Activist Scott Presler (VIDEO)

** Please keep our friend and political prisoner Steve Bannon – the founder of The War Room – in your thoughts and prayers during this time.

War Room guest host Ben Harnwell discussed election integrity with grassroots activist Scott Presler on Friday.

“Reliable sources have suggested, accused officials of intentionally delaying the processing of voter registrations. Tell me more about this please,” Harnell asked.

“Thank you, yes. Whistleblowers have been reaching out to me from boards of elections across the commonwealth, and I’m hearing that there is a backlog for example in Luzerne County, a county that is critical to President Trump winning Pennsylvania with 15,000 outstanding, unprocessed mail in ballots and voter registration applications,” Presler said.

“I’m also hearing this is happening in other swing counties across Pennsylvania,” Presler continued.

“You’re offering, your guaranteeing confidentiality so that you can go public of what’s going on?” Harnell asked.

“Yes, to anyone that is involved in any elections process with the 67 county boards of elections across PA, if you have any tips of any nefarious machinations going on please email us,” Presler said.

Presler also talked about getting the voter registration website in Pennsylvania back online. It was scheduled for “maintenance” during the time of the upcoming Saturday PA Trump rally.

“President Trump is coming historically this Saturday to do a rally and when I went on recently to the voter registration website, it put on there that the Department of State was scheduling maintenance,” Presler said.

“That one action alone, being a watchdog on the Pennsylvania Department of State, when all of this attention is gonna be going to the voter registration website, may have just produced this weekend thousands of new voter registrations,” Presler continued.

Presler also warned of the Democrats doing anything they can to get Kamala across the finish line.

“Everybody for the next 35 days, you need to be a watchdog, watching every single process because the Democrats, they are not gonna go down without a fight. They are gonna do everything that they have to do to try to install Kamala into office,” Presler warned.

Presler also said that the “scheduled maintenance” was plainly election interference.

“We called it for what it is, this is clear election interference. Why would they schedule maintenance during peak performance hours on a weekend when a historic rally is happening, that Elon Musk has just announced that he is going to?” Presler said.

Presler also discussed the importance of voting for Americans who live outside of the US, who have voting rights as citizens of the United States.

“If you are an American citizen, that is living outside of the United States, you are an expatriate, even if you no longer live in America, you have a right to vote. And the Democrats are spending millions of dollars trying to get outside Democrat votes from American citizens. And Republicans, we must step up our game,” Presler said.

