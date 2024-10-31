War Room Founder Steve Bannon Discusses Voter Intimidation with Grassroots Activist Scott Presler, “You Vote Like Your Very Lives Depend on Winning This November” (VIDEO)

by
Steve Bannon discusses voting with grassroots activist Scott Presler on October 31st, 2024

The great MAGA champion Steve Bannon is helping lead the way to a Trump victory!

Mr. Bannon had grassroots activist Scott Presler on War Room Thursday to discuss the importance of getting the vote out, especially since some counties have been accused the left of voter intimidation.

“You are the Johnny Appleseed of this movement,” Bannon told Presler.

“I’m here in Bucks County, Pennsylvania. The Democrats had ‘voter protection’ people outside trying to disenfranchise Republicans from voting because they know that we vote early in person,” Presler said.

“The lines are around the block,” Presler remarked, referencing voter lines. Early voting has now been extended.

Presler also said that early voting has improved in 2024 for Republicans, especially since the Democrat vote has been less in 2024 compared to 2020 thus far.

“The Democrat firewall is collapsing, and we are seeing this in the Sun Belt States,” Presler said.

Presler also warned against complacency because the votes are what is truly important.

“Do not for a second get complacent. It doesn’t matter that we have cut in half the Democrat voter registration advantage, it doesn’t matter that they are collapsing in Philadelphia, in Allegheny County,” Presler said.

“You vote like your very lives depend on winning this November,” Presler said.

“We have every metric going in our direction,” Presler said.

He said every demographic needs to get out and vote.

“We need Christians to vote, we need veterans to vote, we need hunters to vote, we need fraternity brothers and sorority sisters to vote, we need moms and dads that care about their children to vote. We need every single stone unturned,” Presler declared.

“Why does it seem that the urgency is on our side, the intensity is on our side,”? Bannon asked.

“I think that the America First movement is very real and it’s very powerful,” Presler said.

“The reason why we are starting to win the youth vote is young men and women don’t want endless wars. And young men especially understand that if Kamala were to be elected President, then their lives may very well be sent overseas to fight and die in endless wars that we did not have under President Trump,” Presler explained.

Watch:

Thank you for reading. Please check back for more War Room stories.

Dear Reader - The enemies of freedom are choking off the Gateway Pundit from the resources we need to bring you the truth. Since many asked for it, we now have a way for you to support The Gateway Pundit directly - and get ad-reduced access. Plus, there are goodies like a special Gateway Pundit coffee mug for supporters at a higher level. You can see all the options by clicking here - thank you for your support!
Photo of author
David Greyson

You can email David Greyson here, and read more of David Greyson's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.