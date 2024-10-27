The War Room Co-Host Natalie Winters Exposes Hypocrisy of the Left on Election Integrity (VIDEO)

** Please keep our friend and political prisoner Steve Bannon – the founder of The War Room – in your thoughts and prayers during this time.

War Room co-host Natalie Winters discussed the left’s hypocrisy regarding election integrity considering how many MAGA Patriots have been jailed in the last four years.

“We are heading towards the final battle of an assault of legal, economic, political, psychological, spiritual and dare I say kinetic warfare,” Winters said.

Winters talked about fraudulent votes that were being counted in various states including Colorado.

“Right now, as we speak, we already know that fraudulent ballots cast in Colorado will be counted as the sum total of the 2024 election, or the fact that paid Democratic operatives are now tampering with ballot boxes,” Winters said.

Winters explained that MAGA supporters have been jailed for calling for election integrity while the left gets away with breaking election laws with no consequences.

“You can’t play the election integrity card that you guys were worried about scoping all that out because I’m pretty sure you jailed and imprisoned thousands of MAGA supporters for sharing that very same concern but when they do it, they end up in prison, when you do it, I guess nothing happens, right?” Winters explained regarding Democratic operatives tampering with ballot boxes.

Winters also discussed the dishonesty going on with the voter rolls in Virginia. She explained that the Biden/Harris regime is having an influence on decisions allowing illegals to vote.

“A judge just today in Virgina decided, catch this, that 1,500 declared non-citizens need to be reinfranchised because they think that a lawsuit blocking non-citizens from voting at the urging and request of the Biden/Harris regime, well that’s just not democratic. Quite an interesting application of the term democracy,” Winters explained.

The media has continually ignored election fraud from the left, however, they show “concern” over Republican poll watchers. This shows just how desperate the left is getting since their power is slipping away.

“You know what Reuters thinks is the top concern of course speaking as the mouthpiece of the mainstream media? Well, that US election experts worry about Republican poll watchers in swing states. It’s quite an interesting fear to have,” Winters said.

Winters also said that labeling President Trump as a fascist is desperation by those in power because they are profiting off of their positions of power. They see Trump as a threat to that.

“There is a lot of money at stake here. And you think these fascist accusations and Nazi hurls at President Trump are just coming out of altruism and fear for democracy and fear for the Constitution? No, no, no. If you follow the money, you can always find the conflicts of interest,” Winters concluded.

