War Room Co-Host Natalie Winters Discusses the Managerial Class and the Destruction of America to Benefit Themselves (VIDEO)

War Room co-host Natalie Winters on Friday, discussed the Managerial ruling class and how their policies are leading to the destruction of America, only to benefit themselves.

“They have to destroy America, so a bunch of the managerial ruling class can get even richer, not off of just managed decline, but off of accelerated decline. It’s so convenient now that they have destroyed the Southern Border because now they get to ram through bipartisan beloved amnesty,” Winters said.

“They have destroyed the nuclear family because now they can push transgenderism and weird gender dysphoria textbooks in classrooms,” Winters continued.

“You can destroy public health, and pandemics, so you get to ram through vaccine and mask mandates, and while you are at it, I guess you can destroy everything by just calling it misinformation to usher in a new wave of censorship,” Winters said.

Winters said if Kamala were to win, that 2028 would be similar to 2008 in that the ruling class would be the ones to feel the effect.

“Much like in 2008, 2028 should Kamala win will be strikingly similar where the upside of that destruction is only received by the ruling class. In other words, the people who helped precipitate that destruction,” Winters explained.

Winters also said that if Kamala wins, the left will target average Trump supporters.

“Do you think if Kamala wins, all of this fascist rhetoric all of this Nazi rhetoric there just gonna let tens of millions of Americans who voted for literally Hitler go about their daily lives?” Winters asked.

“They are laying the pretext to come for you and your family if you are a Trump supporter because that means by extension, that you are a fascist too,” Winters warned.

Winters also explained that the rhetoric the left uses against President Trump and the MAGA movement is just projection of what they themselves are doing.

“So, when you call us a fascist or Nazis or Hitler, doesn’t really mean anything. It’s actually just projection for the sins and the crimes that you have committed against this country,” Winters said.

