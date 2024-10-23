War Room Co-Host Natalie Winters Discusses Lawfare Against Trump with Article III Project Founder and President Mike Davis (VIDEO)

** Please keep our friend and political prisoner Steve Bannon – the founder of The War Room – in your thoughts and prayers during this time.

War Room co-host Natalie Winters discusses lawfare against President Trump and how investigations need to be opened against these corrupt bad actors who have been fueling it with Article III Project founder and President Mike Davis.

“I think these Democrats are panicking; they understand that President Trump is gonna beat Kamala Harris like a drum on November 5th,” Davis said.

“On January 20th, after Trump is sworn in, Trump’s acting Attorney General on day one must open a criminal probe on all of these partisan Democrat clowns who have engaged in this illegal conspiracy against Trump, his top aides, like Steve Bannon who is unfairly, unjustly sitting in prison right now,” Davis said.

“Can you give the audience some names of the people that you think need to be investigated?” Winters asked.

“I would say that it’s Jack Smith, Jay Brat his counselor, you have big Fani Willis, her dumb unqualified boyfriend Nathan Wade. You have big Tish James in New York, you have the New York attorney general who is engaged in this illegal lawfare and election interference this criminal conspiracy against rights, judge Juan Merchan, his daughter Lauren Merchan, judge Arthur Engeron. I mean it just, it never ends how many people are involved with this criminal conspiracy,” Davis said.

“It’s not just people inside of governments, it’s also people outside of government who colluded with them who conspired with them to push these bogus indictments for non-crimes for the purpose of interfering in the election,” Davis continued.

Davis said that there must be severe consequences for the orchestrated effort to undermine President Trump regarding lawfare and putting his life in danger by minimizing Secret Service protection.

“Then came the four indictments where they tried to throw Trump in prison for life, they tried to bankrupt him. They tried to throw him off the ballot in Colorado and Maine. They tried to underfund his Secret Service detail and almost had his head blown off on live TV. This is an ongoing criminal conspiracy that started back in 2016 and is ongoing. And there must be severe legal, political, and financial consequences for this,” Davis continued.

Winters and Davis also talked about how Elon Musk is being targeted in desperation by the left when there is no crime. Musk is simply exercising his First Amendment rights.

“He is an American citizen exercising his God-given right to speak and redress Government as guaranteed by the First Amendment,” Davis said.

“The Democrats are panicking because our billionaire is better than theirs,” Davis continued.

