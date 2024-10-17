War Room Co-Host Natalie Winters Discusses Kamala’s Messy Campaign in Pennsylvania with Jack Posobiec (VIDEO)

** Please keep our friend and political prisoner Steve Bannon – the founder of The War Room – in your thoughts and prayers during this time.

War Room co-host Natalie Winters discussed Kamala’s messy campaign in Pennsylvania with Jack Posobiec on Wednesday.

“Pennsylvania is such a mess inside team Harris’ unusual levels of finger pointing,” Winters referring to a Politico article.

“I want you kind of walk through this story, what you are seeing on the ground in Pennsylvania unfold,” Winters commented.

“What is Kamala Harris doing? She’s not going into the city, she’s not meeting with local leaders, she’s not talking to anybody who is actually on the ground,” Posobiec commented.

“She’s not interfacing with any of them,” Posobiec continued.

Posobiec compared Kamala’s situation to Obama in 2008 with the exception that he had a “parallel institution” to the Democrat party.

“The difference was that Obama built his own separate parallel institutions to the Democrat party in Pennsylvania in 2008 when he ran. Kamala Harris has none, she has nothing like this,” Posobiec said.

Posobiec also said that Biden and Kamala don’t care about the city of Philadelphia. Their indifference is what is likely driving voters away from Kamala Harris and turning toward President Trump.

“People are sick of how the city is going and they are blaming it all on the people who are currently in power. They know that Biden and Kamala Harris want nothing to do with them, and they are all sitting there going, you know what, we don’t necessarily like Republicans, but we are gonna give this guy Trump a real big shot. So, if that machine in the city of Philadelphia doesn’t turn on for Kamala Harris, it’s going to be very, very hard for her to win Pennsylvania,” Posobiec declared.

Posobiec also said that since Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro was passed over for the Vice-Presidential ticket that it could affect Kamala.

“We could have picked a governor or Senator from a swing state, they didn’t do so, and now they are going to be the ones who pay the price,” Posobiec referring to the Democrats regret.

Watch:

Thank you for reading. Please check back for more War Room stories.