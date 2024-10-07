Voting Machines in Dallas Fail Critical Test and No One Seems to Care! (VIDEO)

It is outrageous to think that in a city the size of Dallas that voting machines would fail an initial validation test but that is exactly what happened. During the recent Logic & Accuracy Test, the Central Accumulator, the main tabulation computer that counts votes on election night, made serious tabulation errors for multiple Dallas County races.

Even more shocking is the lack of accountability or sense of urgency to fix the problem. If Democrats want to steal Texas, their path goes straight through Dallas and Houston. These issues must be rectified before Election Day.

Also, I will play for you a man who may be the worst, most evil Federal Judge in America, Matthew Barret. He sentenced former Mesa County Colorado Elections Clerk Tina Peters to nine years in Federal Prison for simply trying to expose election fraud. The judge called her a more dangerous criminal than the violent felons marched through his courtroom. You will hear his entire speech before laying down this outrageous sentence.