Vivian Kubrick, Daughter of Filmmaker Stanley Kubrick, Weighs in on President Trump’s Use of Footage from Full Metal Jacket in His Latest Video… YOU WON’T WANT TO MISS THIS!

Vivian Kubrick, the daughter of the late Stanley Kubrick, one of the greatest filmmakers of all time, published a remarkable rebuke on Sunday night to the left who attacked President Trump in his latest ‘Woke Military” video.

Stanley Kubrick is considered one of the greatest filmmakers of all time. Kubrick’s films include Dr. Strangelove, 2001: A Space Odyssey, A Clockwork Orange, The Shining, Full Metal Jacket, and Eyes Wide Shut.

Kubrick not only directed his films but also wrote and produced many of his most famous films.

Vivian, quite talented herself, wrote the film score for FULL METAL JACKET and also made The Making of THE SHINING documentary.

On Sunday, President Donald Trump posted the following message on his Twitter account: “WE WILL NOT HAVE A WOKE MILITARY!”

The president included a video with scenes from boot camp in Full Metal Jacket juxtaposed with drag queens dancing in the current military.

WATCH:

WE WILL NOT HAVE A WOKE MILITARY! pic.twitter.com/zpWZhSKcEs — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 13, 2024

Hours later, Vivian Kubrick weighed in on the video.

Vivian was responding to the critics who insisted her late father would not have approved of Trump’s use of the film footage in his tweet.

TO THOSE WHO THINK MY FATHER WOULDN'T HAVE WANTED #TRUMP TO USE FMJ FOOTAGE Here are my thoughts: I agree in principle that an anti-war movie is incongruous with promoting the idea of a tough non-woke US military and thus war itself – however – these are very dangerous and strange times and thus using this footage is doubtless pure expedience. Because I'm sure the irony of using FMJ footage is not lost on Trump or his team – Trump is always seeking to end wars and use peaceful methods. However, that's primarily what FMJ is about, the shocking and complicated paradoxes of human nature. And thus, on this tooth and claw planet, you need a very strong military – so I'm going to stick with the idea that FMJ footage was used primarily because of its powerful, realistic portrayal of boot camp, juxtaposed with the entirely demoralizing and inappropriate injection of WOKE ideology into the USA military. Which I agree with myself and which I'm certain my father would have agreed with. Truthfully, I believe my father (who supported Reagan), would very much approve of saving America, indeed the world, from the highly destructive Globalist forces threatening to take over this planet. And if that footage from FMJ helps Trump make the point that the US military needs properly trained, super tough, focused, dedicated warriors, and not introduce the demoralizing effects of woke-ism, and attracting people to join up simply to have their sexual reassignments paid for, then Trump has my blessing. Finally, knowing my father very well, I can assure you he had a profound grasp of how paradoxical human nature is! Which accounts for how at the same time he made anti-war films, he had a great passion for guns (self-defense not hunting) and he had quite a few! My father had a great respect for life – his movies being unimpeachable evidence of his love for life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness! So on that basis, I feel very confident he would be a Trump supporter and would forgive using FMJ incongruously, if it helps the cause of freedom! Capisce?

Here is Vivian’s tweet:

— Vivian Kubrick (@ViKu1111) October 13, 2024

And, yes… Vivian has an image of President Trump surviving an assassination attempt as her Twitter profile photo.

The Gateway Pundit reached out to Vivian Kubrick. She told us she will offer us a response soon.