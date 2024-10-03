Virginia Senate Candidate Retired Navy Captain Hung Cao Brutalizes Tim Kaine During Debate (Video)

After 25 years of service in the U.S. Navy, retired Navy Captain Hung Cao is running against Democrat Tim Kaine for Senate in Virginia.

When he announced his campaign in 2023, he shared, “We need real fighters. Not politicians, not bureaucrats, not keyboard warriors acting tough in a custom-made suit… I’m not done fighting for us.”

Cao’s family escaped from Vietnam days before Saigon fell to the communists. The family’s experience under a regime that sought to strip them of their freedoms instilled in Cao a fierce commitment to defending American liberties.

Captain Cao faced Kaine, the failed Democrat VP nominee, in a debate on Wednesday and absolutely brutalized Kaine.

Cao was asked if he supports mass deportations as an immigrant himself.

Moderator: Mr. Cao, you’ve supported removing undocumented immigrants who have committed violent crime. Do you support mass deportation of all undocumented immigrants? You have 60 seconds.

Captain Cao: Immigration is very near and dear to my heart. When Vietnam fell, we had nowhere to go, and America had brought us in. My parents waited in line for seven years, we all did, for seven years to get our citizenship. The last thing that my dad had hang over his bed when he passed away two years ago was his naturalization certificate.

I love this country so much that I wrote a blank check up to including my life to defend it for 25 years in Iraq, Afghanistan, Somalia, and other parts of the world.

So, here’s my thing to anybody who wants to come here: Don’t ask for an American dream if you’re not willing to obey American laws and embrace the American culture because I did. That’s the number one criteria coming in this country.

If you come here illegally, then you need to leave, especially if you’re a violent crime person. We just found out last week there are 13,000 convicted murders and 16,000 convicted rapists that came across under their watch. That’s unacceptable. We need to protect Americans every single day, and that’s what I did.

Moderator: Thank you, Mr. Cao. But the question, do you support mass deportation of all documented immigrants? That was the question asked. You have 30 seconds to respond.

Captain Cao: If you came here illegally, you’re basically screwing up the whole system. There’s people that are waiting in line, like my family, for seven years for their naturalization papers. So you can’t jump the line. I mean, you go to Costco and you jump the line, what do you think is going to happen?

That’s the thing. You can’t come here and expect the American dream if you’re not willing to obey the American laws and embrace the American culture. That’s what I did.

Watch:

“To anybody who wants to come here, don’t ask for an American dream if you’re not willing to obey American laws and embrace the American culture, because I did.”

They asked Hung Cao if he supports mass deportations as an immigrant himself, and his answer was FLAWLESS “To anybody who wants to come here, don’t ask for an American dream if you’re not willing to obey American laws and embrace the American culture, because I did.” Cao’s… pic.twitter.com/MtyIqac7gm — George (@BehizyTweets) October 3, 2024

On the state of military readiness, Cao said, “When you’re using a drag queen…to recruit for the Navy, that’s not the people we need. What we need is alpha males and alpha females who are going to rip out their own guts, eat them and ask for seconds.”

CAPT Cao: “When you’re using a drag queen…to recruit for the Navy, that’s not the people we need. What we need is alpha males and alpha females who are going to rip out their own guts, eat them and ask for seconds.” pic.twitter.com/1sCSZ8AZVh — Hung Cao (@HungCao_VA) October 2, 2024

Cao also confronted Kaine on his views on abortion including Kaine’s support for abortion up to and including the moment of birth and got him to admit to his gholish extremism.

CAPT Cao: “[Kaine’s] got the most extreme views, which is unlimited abortion, up to including moment of birth…he voted against the Born Alive Infant Protection Act. That is the most extreme there is.” Kaine: “There was a bill called the Born Alive Infant Protection Act that I… pic.twitter.com/tsQ00VCNcZ — Hung Cao (@HungCao_VA) October 3, 2024

You can watch the entire debate here: