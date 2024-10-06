Viktor Orbán and Geert Wilders Lead Conservatives in Rally for Right Wing Hero Matteo Salvini – Italian Deputy PM Faces Six Years in Prison for Refusing Entry to Migrant Boat

While all over Europe, voters are shifting right as fast as they can, when it comes to the establishment, EU countries still face a reality of Globalist-leftist activists embedded in the state institutions imposing their demented, failed policies.

For these people still in power, cheered on by the MSM, every patriot leader is ‘far-right,’ compared to Adolf Hitler, etc. – you know the drill.

And there’s a price to pay for sponsoring common-sense policies that put these countries’ population first, and reject unchecked mass migration that is wrecking the social tissue of these societies – just ask Matteo Salvini.

Today (6), European right-wing leaders rallied to support Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini, a patriotic leader who is facing a possible six-year prison term for ‘refusing to let a migrant boat dock’ when he was interior minister in 2019.

Hungary’s Viktor Orban and the Netherlands’ Geert Wilders joined senior leading politicians from across the continent to speak at the annual rally of Salvini’s League party, taking place in the northern Italian village of Pontida.

Reuters reported:

“’You are our hero. We stand with you. That’s why we are here’, said Wilders, whose anti-Islam party joined the government in the Netherlands for the first time this year — an indication of the growing power of the far-right in Europe.”

Orbán, Wilders and Salvini are all part of a grouping of right-wing parties that joined forces at a European level in June, creating the Patriots for Europe group.

Patriots for Europe is already the third biggest bloc in the EU parliament, working hard to curb the power of Globalist Brussels and halt mass illegal immigration.

“Salvini burnished his standing as an anti-immigrant firebrand last month when a prosecutor demanded he be handed a six-year prison term over his 2019 decision to prevent more than 100 migrants from landing in the country.”

Prosecutors go as far as saying that he ‘effectively kidnapped’ the migrants, forcing them to stay at sea for almost a week, despite increasingly bleak conditions on their boat.

“’He deserves exultation, not punishment’, Orban told the crowd of flag-waving League supporters. ‘He defended the homes of Italians, and he has also defended Europe’.”

The next court hearing in this ludicrous migrant case is on Oct. 18. It is still not clear when a verdict will be handed down.

Salvini said, adding that he hoped Donald Trump would be elected president at next month’s U.S. election.”

Orbán has stated the obvious: anti-immigrant sentiment was spreading across Europe like wildfire.

The Hungarian leader threatened to bus asylum seekers to Brussels unless the European Court of Justice strike down a daily 1 million euro ($1.1 million) fine on Hungary for breaking asylum laws.

“’If they continue to punish us, we will transport migrants from Budapest to Brussels’, he said. ‘If they want the migrants, they can keep them’.”

