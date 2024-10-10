Video Released of Former Democrat NY Gov. David Paterson and His Stepson Being Assaulted in Manhattan by at Least 5 People, Including Two Minors

Democrats are now reaping what they’ve sown by turning New York into a crime-ridden city.

Former New York Governor David Paterson, a Democrat, was left bruised and shaken after being assaulted with his stepson on Manhattan’s Upper East Side.

The two were brutally assaulted by at least five individuals, including two boys as young as 12 and 13.

The incident took place Friday evening around 8:30 p.m. as the 70-year-old legally blind former governor and his 20-year-old stepson were out walking the family dog.

They were approached and attacked by a group of teenagers and two adults in what has been described as a premeditated assault following a confrontation that occurred just 45 minutes earlier, according to NBC New York.

The incident began earlier that evening when Sliwa noticed a group of teens attempting to scale a fire escape—a common tactic for vandals and burglars targeting Manhattan buildings.

But later, when he and Paterson crossed paths with the group again.

According to Paterson, the group of teens brought in adult “reinforcements” for the later confrontation, with one woman throwing the first punches.

Video footage, now circulating widely, captures the brutal assault that left both Paterson and Sliwa hospitalized with facial injuries and other bruises.

According to former candidate for NYC Mayor Curtis Sliwa (R):

Thank you to everyone for reaching out to check on Anthony. He is still recovering as he was violently beaten to the ground, while standing his ground with Governor Paterson who is recovering as well. I read that two of the attackers, both aged 30 to 45 took it upon themselves to ATTACK Anthony and Gov. Paterson as the other teens were trash talking, before kicking Anthony on the ground and punching Paterson. These adults escalated the violence and now are trying to claim that they are innocent?!! Despite the recorded video of the encounter seen below! I’m disgusted to see two grown adults claim innocence after attacking a 20 year old and a 70 year old who is legally blind!!! If a former Governor can’t even be safe of violence, no one is safe. Too many NYC families have had a loved one fall victim to violence. We have escalating violence in our city EVERYDAY. If we don’t get our city back in order, we will never be able to keep our most vulnerable residents safe.

The two minors, aged 12 and 13, were arrested on Saturday and charged with gang assault, while two adults, 40-year-old Travor Nurse and 34-year-old Diamond Minter, both of whom are employees of the New York City Housing Authority, were charged with gang assault as well. Nurse faces an additional charge of second-degree assault against a victim over 65 years old, according to NBC New York.