Video Highlights Deteroration of Woke Miltary Under Biden-Harris Regime

Under the Biden-Harris regime, the military’s mission has moved away from defending our nation as it has morphed into a lab for social engineering.

White House National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby has defended woke policies in the U.S. Military, saying that the Biden-Harris administration “absolutely believes that diversity, equity, and inclusion is important in the armed services.”

The Gateway Pundit obtained an exclusive letter from Congressman Matt Gaetz (R-FL 1st District) to the Secretary of the Air Force expressing serious concerns over the Department of the Air Force’s (DAF) Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility (DEIA) Strategic Plan for 2023.

Rather than focusing on building better soldiers and leaders for warfighting, some commanders of the U.S. Army are using their time to attack conservatives and Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump.

The Gateway Pundit spoke to Army officer Justin Williamson (a pseudonym) who reached out to the author to disclose “the highly partisan and leftist ideology that has become prevalent in the past four years.”

In recent years, Williamson witnessed “the behind-the-scenes workings of political bias being exercised by senior leaders.” He said, “There are significant examples as they relate to the leadership professional development (LPD) process, which is supposed to mentor and train junior soldiers to be effective leaders, but is instead used to push social and political agendas.”

The Gateway Pundit reported that, while America’s military has seen plummeting recruiting numbers, the Navy used a drag queen to try to convince young Americans to join the branch.

A report from the Daily Caller revealed the Navy thought utilizing Yeoman 2nd Class Joshua Kelley, a biological male who goes by the stage name “Harpy Daniels,” as Navy’s “Digital Ambassador” would somehow inspire future warriors.

A video showing a woke military under Biden-Harris was shared during a recent event.

The video features clips of retired Marine turned actor R Lee Ermey, contrasted with the transgender, drag queens, woke agenda flourishing in today’s military.

Before Biden-Harris:

After Biden-Harris:

Watch: