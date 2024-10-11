Victor Reacts: Why Must They Ruin Everything?

As if we haven’t had enough insanity shoved down our throats under the guise of “entertainment” already, Disney is now forcing diversity among clones.

The Gateway Pundit reported,

Disney’s Star Wars franchise has unveiled its first transgender clone trooper.

The character, named Sister, features in a new book titled Star Wars: The Secrets of the Clone Troopers.

They are canonized with armor that bears the colors of the transgender pride flag, apparently a necessity in an intergalactic universe.

Sister was originally introduced in the 2022 book Queen’s Hope and has now been officially established in the latest Star Wars canon.

According to the book, her fellow clone troopers accepted her identity and gave her the name “Sister” as a sign of solidarity.

“When one of our kind expressed her gender identity differently than her fellow troopers, she featured she’d have to hide who she truly was inside,” the book’s description read.

“Fortunately, her brothers in the 7th Sky Corps gave her the name Sister as a constant reminder that she belonged.”