Victor Reacts: Why Must They Ruin Everything?

As if we haven’t had enough insanity shoved down our throats under the guise of “entertainment” already, Disney is now forcing diversity among clones.
The Gateway Pundit reported,
Disney’s Star Wars franchise has unveiled its first transgender clone trooper.
The character, named Sister, features in a new book titled Star Wars: The Secrets of the Clone Troopers.
They are canonized with armor that bears the colors of the transgender pride flag, apparently a necessity in an intergalactic universe.
Sister was originally introduced in the 2022 book Queen’s Hope and has now been officially established in the latest Star Wars canon.
According to the book, her fellow clone troopers accepted her identity and gave her the name “Sister” as a sign of solidarity.
“When one of our kind expressed her gender identity differently than her fellow troopers, she featured she’d have to hide who she truly was inside,” the book’s description read.
“Fortunately, her brothers in the 7th Sky Corps gave her the name Sister as a constant reminder that she belonged.”
Such inventions are sadly typical of the Star Wars franchise under Disney’s ownership as they desperately push their progressive agenda on one of America’s most iconic film franchises.
Earlier this year, the latest series The Acolyte was widely panned by viewers after featuring lesbian space witches as part of the story.
I guess even in other galaxies the pride flag is still important. Woke insanity is too clearly in violation of common sense, normal people will never embrace it. For that reason, they will continue to force it into every aspect of our lives until the next generation believes that it is normal.