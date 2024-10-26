Victor Reacts: There is No One More Guilty than Kamala Harris (VIDEO)

Out of all the participants in the scheme to hide Joe Biden’s cognitive decline, Kamala’s role is perhaps the most egregious. The president of the United States has the lights on, but no one home.

Once again, his brain recently shut down on camera.

The Gateway Pundit reported,

Joe Biden on Thursday departed the White House en route to Arizona to apologize for Native American children forced into boarding schools. “I’m heading to do something that should have been done a long time ago; to make a formal apology to the Indian Nations for the way we treated their children for so many years,” Biden said on Thursday. On Friday, Joe Biden delivered remarks at Arizona’s Gila River Indian Community. “For Indigenous peoples, they served as places of trauma and terror for more than 100 years. Tens of thousands of Indigenous children, as young as four years old were taken from their families and communities and forced into boarding schools run by the U.S. government and religious institutions,” he said. “Nearly 1000 documented Native child deaths, though the real number is likely to be much, much higher. Lost generations, culture and language. Lost trust. It’s horribly, horribly wrong. It’s a sin on our soul,” he continued. “I formally apologize as president of United States of America for what we did,” he said, emphatically. “I formally apologize!” “There’s nothing wrong with me,” Biden said as he struggled to speak. This is the decline Kamala Harris covered up.

If Kamala Harris was willing to lie to the American people and defend Joe Biden when his brain was fried, what else is she willing to lie about?