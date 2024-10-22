Victor Reacts: Terrible News for Kamala Harris (VIDEO)

The far-left Los Angeles Times has refused to endorse Kamala Harris in yet another blow to the failing campaign.

The Gateway Pundit reported,

Far-left Los Angeles Times, California’s largest newspaper, has turned its back on Kamala Harris, refusing to endorse her in the upcoming 2024 presidential election.

This stunning break from tradition marks a sharp shift for the paper, which has consistently endorsed Democrat candidates, including Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, and Joe Biden.

This refusal to back their home-state candidate speaks volumes about Harris’s diminishing support, even within liberal strongholds.

The LA Times published its endorsements for congressional and local elections but conspicuously omitted any recommendation for the presidency.

While the editorial board declared this election as “the most consequential in a generation,” their silence on Harris and the presidency was deafening.

Behind this decision, sources suggest, according to Semafor, is the influence of the paper’s owner, Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong.

Soon-Shiong reportedly blocked the editorial board from endorsing Harris. This follows a pattern, as in 2020, the paper intended to endorse Elizabeth Warren during the Democratic primaries, only for Soon-Shiong to veto the decision at the last minute.

Harris’s sharp decline in popularity and credibility is a growing concern for Democrats, particularly when even far-left media outlets like the LA Times refuse to rally behind her.

The newspaper, which had once eagerly backed candidates like Obama, Clinton, and Biden, seems to be signaling that it is no longer willing to attach its brand to the sinking ship of the Harris-Walz ticket.