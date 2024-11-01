Victor Reacts: So This is What They Think About Women? (VIDEO)

According to one of Kamala’s top sycophants the women around Donald Trump are unintelligent weak women.

The Gateway Pundit reported,

Democrats hate Americans. Democrats hate women.

Top Kamala surrogate Mark Cuban insulted MILLIONS of women after Joe Biden called Trump supporters “garbage.”

Mark Cuban appeared on ABC’s “The View” on Thursday and claimed “strong, intelligent women” can’t support Trump.

“Donald Trump, you never see him around strong, intelligent women! Ever! It’s just that simple. They’re intimidating to him. He doesn’t like to be challenged by them and you know, Nikki Haley will call him on his nonsense with reproductive rights and how he sees and treats and talks about women. I mean he just can’t have her around. It wouldn’t work,” Mark Cuban said.

The View co-hosts went into damage control after Mark Cuban insulted millions of women.

“I think Stormy [Daniels] is intelligent. I don’t think that’s 100%. She’s very smart,” Joy Behar said in a snarky tone.

“He means on stage,” Whoopi Goldberg said in an attempt to defend Mark Cuban’s attack on female Trump supporters.

The Kamala campaign’s closing argument to voters isn’t going too well.