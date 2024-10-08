Victor Reacts: Kamala Just Sank Her Own Campaign? (VIDEO)

Despite the best efforts of democrats, and even Kamala Harris herself, to distance themselves from the failures of the Biden administration it seems Kamala wants to go down with the ship.

The Gateway Pundit reported,

Kamala Harris cannot even handle the softest possible interview without stepping on a rake and handing President Trump a gift.

Harris appeared with the clucking hens on The View today in New York City to discuss her campaign and spread more lies to the American public regarding her regime’s ‘accomplishments.’ This marked Harris’s first live interview and first talk show appearance since becoming the Democratic presidential nominee.

Unfortunately for her, The View co-host Sunny Hostin briefly decided to practice journalism. She questioned Harris about whether she would change one thing Biden had done as president.

Harris could have brushed this off in several ways, including by claiming she would have been tougher on immigration and major corporations or making abortion a more prominent priority. But she went all-in with the White House vegetable.

TGP readers will recall that towards the end of the only debate between Trump and Harris, the 45th President asked why Harris did not propose any of her ‘new’ ideas before she decided to run for President for a second time.

“She just started by saying she is going to do this she is going to do that, she is going to do all of these wonderful things. Why hasn’t she done it? She has been there for 3 1/2 years,” Trump inquired.