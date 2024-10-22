US Special Forces Veteran and J6 Political Prisoner Pens a Letter to General Michael Flynn from His Jail Cell

January 6 prisoner Jeffrey McKellop has been held in prison now for over three years.

Jeffrey McKellop is also a US Army veteran of over 20 years. Jeff has no criminal history and was a dedicated husband and father of two beautiful children who still love and support him.

** Please donate here to Jeffrey McKellop’s GiveSendGo account here.

In March 2023, Jeff McKellop reported to The Gateway Pundit on how the Capitol Police ignited a riot on January 6.

How the Capitol Police Ignited a Riot:

J6 Prisoner Jeffrey McKellop described this horrific event with The Gateway Pundit – When the Capitol Police threw an elderly woman 10 FEET down the stairs on January 6.

This was the spark that ignited the riot. This is what the police and feds wanted. It was all planned, organized and played out perfectly.

The video below includes the words of Jeffrey McKellop from his prison cell. Jeffrey describes perfectly the actions by the Capitol Police that ignited the crowds.

In 2023, we were sent the video from NOVA Campaigns and spliced it together with the voice-over of Jeffrey McKellop describing what happened that day at the US Capitol.

Here is the Moment the J6 Crowd ERUPTED – When Police Threw an Elderly Woman 10 Feet Down the Stairs – THREE TIMES

This week we were sent a letter from Jeff McKellop that he addressed to General Mike Flynn.

Today we are publishing Jeff’s letter to General Flynn.

From Jeff McKellop: