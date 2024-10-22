US Special Forces Veteran and J6 Political Prisoner Pens a Letter to General Michael Flynn from His Jail Cell

January 6 prisoner Jeffrey McKellop has been held in prison now for over three years.
Jeffrey McKellop is also a US Army veteran of over 20 years. Jeff has no criminal history and was a dedicated husband and father of two beautiful children who still love and support him.
** Please donate here to Jeffrey McKellop’s GiveSendGo account here.
In March 2023, Jeff McKellop reported to The Gateway Pundit on how the Capitol Police ignited a riot on January 6.
How the Capitol Police Ignited a Riot:
J6 Prisoner Jeffrey McKellop described this horrific event with The Gateway Pundit – When the Capitol Police threw an elderly woman 10 FEET down the stairs on January 6.
This was the spark that ignited the riot. This is what the police and feds wanted. It was all planned, organized and played out perfectly.
The video below includes the words of Jeffrey McKellop from his prison cell. Jeffrey describes perfectly the actions by the Capitol Police that ignited the crowds.
In 2023, we were sent the video from NOVA Campaigns and spliced it together with the voice-over of Jeffrey McKellop describing what happened that day at the US Capitol.
Here is the Moment the J6 Crowd ERUPTED – When Police Threw an Elderly Woman 10 Feet Down the Stairs – THREE TIMES
** Please donate here to Jeffrey McKellop’s GiveSendGo account here.
This week we were sent a letter from Jeff McKellop that he addressed to General Mike Flynn.
Today we are publishing Jeff’s letter to General Flynn.
From Jeff McKellop:
General Flynn:
First and foremost, thank you for your lifetime of service and loyalty to this country.
My name is Jeff Mckellop. I served in the United States Army from 1987 to 2010. I started in Infantry in 1987 and later joined the Airborne Rangers, 2nd Battalion, at Fort Lewis. I later served as an Bradly Infantry Medic, stationed in Baumholder, Germany. In 1995, I joined the Special Forces. In 2000, I was assigned to the 3rd Group, Operational Detachment Alpha 394/396 Special Forces at Fort Bragg. I retired from the United States Army in 2010, but, only a few years later, returned to national security work as an Independent Contractor for SOC( Securing Our Country) providing security for State and Agency assets for nearly 8 years. I served in Bosnia, Afghanistan, and Iraq. I’ve trained soldiers in Nigeria, Kenya, Iraq, and Afghanistan. I’ve done my best to serve the country that provides freedom for me and my family for over 30 years. I have no criminal history and was a dedicated husband and father of two beautiful children who still love and support me.
But now, I’ve lost everything. Our family home, my career, four years of memories of my children’s high school years. It’s as though all my military service was for nothing. All memory has been removed.
Christ teaches us to forgive, but that does not mean we abandon the pursuit of justice. What they’ve done to us and this country mandates justice.
As far as I’m aware, I’m the only January 6th Defendant to have formally raised the Entrapment Defense, which is the legal argument that undercover government agents unlawfully Motivated, Agitated, and Instigated the crowd into a frenzy to bait otherwise law-abiding Americans to physically engage with law enforcement and enter the Capitol. This is precisely what happened on January 6, 2021. The undercover agents were not there to simply observe and report as Director Wray will likely claim. They were there to ensure it descended into chaos, and we have to work on countering the narrative of the January 6th Congressional Committee. My case can be used to change that narrative. I filed a motion with the court to force the FBI to reveal the names and identities of the direct or contract agents or cooperating informants they had in the crowd so we can review the videos to prove they were the ones whipping the crowd into a frenzy. I’ve already identified at least two of them, and I know there’s more. We have the Supreme Court on our side.
Four years a political prisoner after more than 30 years of service to my country! During my time as a prisoner of this country. I’ve been put into, six months of solitary confinement, COVID Lock down three times, w/o taking an exam, accused of racial discrimination, Forced, Pressed, Intimidated, and Isolated, into signing and taking documentation against my will. Documentation that’s designed to relive the Detention Center of any wrong doing. I’ve tried to explain this to my attorney’s. I got Nothing!
I’ve relied on a network of dedicated patriots that have funded my legal defense and financially supported my wife and children. I will be eternally grateful to these patriots. There are no words that describe the loyal and selfless efforts of these patriots.
More than anything right now, I need help to spread the word to fellow political prisoners to refuse to sign a plea deal, to hold the line, and to raise the entrapment defense in their cases as well. We need to broadcast this legal strategy. We need change the narrative. Use my case as an instrument to make that happen.
I need your help. Please amplify my story and legal strategy to prove the FBI orchestrated January 6. I will not take a knee to their tyranny. They’ve abused us psychologically and physically and have denied us medical attention yet call themselves Americans. My SERE (Survival, Evasion, Resistance, and Escape) Training gives me the strength to push forward and never give in. To always work on getting my message out. To let others know I’m still alive and need help. This is my SOS.
Being imprisoned for the last 4 years has been the hardest ordeal of my life. They hijacked our country and turned it against us, but all of this is about to change in a few more days. Please don’t forget us. Please don’t forget your POWs here at home. We need you to help fellow patriots to take full charge of the DOJ and expedite executive pardons. Please don’t let us down. I’ve been left on the Objective to fend for myself, but I know and trust things are about to change. There’s nothing left to do but start my Corridor to “Escape and Evade.” Never forget your training.
Your fellow patriot,
Jeff Mckellop, Father to Davis and Paige.
Ret: US Army Special Forces, ODA 394/396
Political Prisoner # 35220509
De Oppresso Libre!