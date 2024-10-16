Under Pressure From the Nations, the European Union’s Commissioner Ursula von der Leyen FINALLY Decides To Toughen Her Suicidal Migrant Policies

We have been following the movement by multiple European nations trying to change their decade-old crippling, insane immigration policies in a variety of ways, but always criticizing the EU for advocating for unchecked mass migration that is ripping their social tissue apart.

Now, under unbearable pressure, the European Commission has decided to FINALLY propose a tightening of the EU’s stance on migration, as the arrivals by illegals have become a major political and security continental issue.

Re-elected commissioner Ursula von der Leyen wrote to EU leaders, who are to gather tomorrow and Friday (17-18) to discuss migration, that she will address 10 issues to help the 27 countries members deal with the migration self-inflicted woes.

Reuters reported:

“’In the coming mandate, the Commission will continue to ensure that we stand fair and firm on migration, addressing what we all agree to be a European challenge’, she wrote. The Commission’s new term is likely to start on Dec. 1.”

Illegal migrant numbers in Europe last year were a third of the 1 million people at the peak of the migration crisis in 2015 – but the damage is already done.

Migration is the most influential issue in elections for most European countries – and is fueling rightwing voter sentiment.

Even ‘migrant-friendly’ Germany has introduced border controls, suspending the freedom of movement in the passport-free Schengen zone.

France, Denmark, Sweden, Austria, Italy and Slovenia have also introduced border checks.

Poland will temporarily suspend asylum rights for migrants, while Finland already suspended such rights in July.

“The EU agreed in May on a new set of rules and processes for handling migration, called the Migration Pact, but its full implementation is not due until mid-2026, leaving the bloc in a complicated transition period.

In her letter to European leaders, von der Leyen proposed to accelerate implementation of the pact, to help governments better manage their registration and reception systems.”

Von der Leyen is also proposing deals with countries from which migrants originate, similar to EU agreements with Turkey, Tunisia or Libya, paying for them to curb illegal crossings and people smuggling.

Von der Leyen mentioned Egypt, Morocco, Algeria, Mauritania, Senegal, and Mali as possibilities for the EU should work with.

“In a policy U-turn from previous years, she proposed that migrants who have no right to stay in the EU be sent to ‘return hubs’ in countries outside the EU, with which the bloc will strike deals.

‘We should explore possible ways forward as regards the idea of developing return hubs outside the EU, especially in view of a new legislative proposal on returns’, she wrote in the letter.”

Unsurprisingly, she mentioned the successful deal between Italy and Albania as a model. The program sends up to 36,000 irregular migrants a year to Albania where illegals await deportation.

The new EU’s will ensure that migrants expelled from one country do not simply relocate to another to avoid deportation. Rules will also be tougher for individuals who pose a security risk.

