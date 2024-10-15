Unable to Run on Policies, Harris-Walz Amp Up the Fear-Mongering, Tell Voters in PA and WI Trump Will Use Military to Go After Them

Unable to articulate her own positions, let alone run on them, Kamala Harris has turned to a tried and true Democrat schtick-Donald Trump will use the military against anyone who doesn’t support him….next step, internment camps!

While speaking to a crowd in Pennsylvania, a state that sees the two candidates neck and neck in the polls, Harris warns, “He’s talking about the enemy within our country, Pennsylvania.”

“He’s talking about that he considers anyone who doesn’t support him or who will not bend to his will an enemy of our country. It’s a serious issue.”

“He is saying that he would use the military to go after them. Think about this.”

Watch:

Kamala Harris just told a crowd in PA that Trump will put them in camps pic.twitter.com/i3URwv4UM3 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) October 15, 2024

Tampon Tim seems to agree.

Tim Walz said President Trump “will use the U.S. Army against people who disagree with him,” while speaking to college students at the University of Wisconsin, Eau Claire. pic.twitter.com/etzQh5X3eD — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) October 15, 2024

The Harris-Walz ticket is following a standard Dem playbook. In June, conspiracy theorist Rachel Maddow claimed that a re-elected President Trump would use his power to target his critics.

“When Trump invokes the Insurrection Act to deploy the U.S. military against civilians on his first day in office, do you think he then rescinds the order on day two?” Maddow said.

Adding, “For that matter, what convinces you that these massive camps he’s planning are only for migrants? So, yes, I’m worried about me — but only as much as I’m worried about all of us.”

There is one politician who embraces the idea of camps for political opponents, Democrat Paula Collins, who is running to defeat Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) in New York’s 21st congressional district.

In a Zoom call over the summer, Collins explained to her fans that a Democrat victory in November is not enough to ‘save the country,’ even if there is “a resounding blue wave.”

According to her, a final solution involving sending Trump supporters off to re-education camps is imperative as well.

Hillary “She will never be President” Clinton seems to like the idea of forcing MAGA folks into “formal deprogramming.”