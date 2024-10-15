Ignored by Media… Two Trump Supporters Critically Injured in Assassination Attempt Break Their Silence, Share Harrowing Experience

In a harrowing incident on July 13, 2024, former President Donald Trump narrowly escaped a deadly assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania.

The gunman, identified as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks from Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, opened fire from a rooftop 400 feet outside the rally’s security perimeter.

Tragically, the attack claimed the life of one supporter, Corey Comperatore, a 50-year-old volunteer fire chief from Sarver, Pennsylvania, and critically injured two others.

The two survivors, David Dutch, 57, a Marine Corps League member from New Kensington, Pennsylvania, and James Copenhaver, 74, from Moon Township, recently spoke to NBC News’ Tom Llamas in an emotional interview about the events of that night.

Both men, seated in the bleachers directly behind President Trump, said they were elated to be at the rally, supporting a leader they believed in.

Dutch, who sustained liver damage and broken ribs, and Copenhaver, who was shot in the triceps and abdomen, recalled the terrifying moment the gunshots rang out.

“It was like getting hit with a sledgehammer right in the chest,” Dutch described, remembering how pieces of metal and fragments of the bleachers flew around him.

Copenhaver added, “I turned around to my friend, and I said, ‘I think I was shot,’ and that’s when I got the second one and then I went down.”

The survivors also voiced deep frustration with the security measures that were supposed to protect attendees.

Dutch stated, “I believe there was 100% negligence on the Secret Service and everyone involved in security planning. The negligence was vast. It was terrible.”

Both men expressed disappointment and anger at what they felt was a failure to secure the rally properly. Dutch further stated, “Big time. The whole security setup was poor.”

Copenhaver added, “I’m sure there was negligence. It wouldn’t have happened, had it been secure.”

The two survivors have endured lasting physical impacts, struggling daily with the injuries sustained during the attack.

According to NBC, Copenhaver, who now walks with a cane, noted he has lost 30 pounds and continues to feel intermittent pain in his abdomen.

Dutch shared similar challenges, mentioning that he’s lost 25 pounds and can no longer drive or lift more than 10 pounds due to his injuries.

It can be recalled that the Secret Service had called in to a “center” about the IDed threat ten minutes before Trump went on stage, yet he was allowed to go on stage, and that the Secret Service agent charged in Butler was on the phone with state and local police when the shooting occurred.

Rep. Ron Johnson (R-WI) released his 13-page preliminary findings on the investigation into the attempted assassination of President Trump in July.

“The lack of transparency from federal entities regarding this assassination attempt is unacceptable,” according to the summary of the preliminary investigation. “Congress and the public deserve a full explanation and complete answers to all questions regarding the failure of security at the Butler rally.”

According to local law enforcement, the Secret Service initially had no plans to deploy snipers to the rally.

Local law enforcement notified command about Crooks prior to the shooting and received confirmation that Secret Service was aware of the notification.