Two American Women Kicked Off Flight from London After Fist Fight Over MAGA Hat

Two American women were kicked off a British Airways flight from London to Austin, Texas, after a brawl broke out over a “Make America Great Again” hat.

Passengers were delayed for two hours after one of the women demanded that the other woman remove her MAGA hat — which she refused to do.

The Sun reports that the argument quickly devolved into a physical fight.

“The row continued on board the plane bound for Austin, Texas, with the pair, both in premium economy squaring up in the cabin,” the report explains. “The captain called for assistance and cops escorted them both off the aircraft — while they continued to exchange obscenities.”

Neither woman was arrested, but the Met Police are still investigating the incident.

The police department said in a statement:

“Shortly after 12.45pm on Monday, 28 October, police at Heathrow were made aware of an incident involving two women waiting to board a plane in Terminal 5,” the statement began. “A woman in her 40s and a woman in her 60s made counter allegations of affray.”

The Met’s statement concluded, “Enquiries are ongoing.”

A source from Heathrow told the paper, “With the US Presidential election so close, tensions are sky high.”

“Airline crew could not run the risk of a full scale punch-up at 30,000ft,” the source continued.“BA officials cannot recall a flight being delayed before due to a passenger’s baseball cap. It was extraordinary.”