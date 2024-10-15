Trump Unleashes Scathing Takedown on the Ladies of The View and Late Night Hosts: Calls Out Whoopi’s ‘Filthy Mouth,’ Joy Behar as ‘Dumb,’ and Alyssa Griffin as a ‘Sellout’

In a candid interview on the FULL SEND PODCAST, former President Donald Trump didn’t hold back, going after popular TV hosts like the cast of The View, Jimmy Kimmel, and even Howard Stern.

This podcast, which has over 2 million followers, premiered on Monday, and Trump’s appearance was recorded just before he headed to a rally in Coachella.

During the interview, Trump dished out his thoughts on the talk show landscape, throwing some hard punches at media figures he claims have relentlessly criticized him.

When asked about The View, Trump had strong words for Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, and former White House communications aide Alyssa Farah Griffin, who now frequently criticizes Trump on the show.

“The View—I know them,” Trump said.

“So, Whoopi has a filthy, filthy mouth on her. I went to—I’ve hired Whoopi over the years, you know, at hotels that I own. We hired her once, and I went. She was so filthy, disgusting, dirty with her mouth that the whole group left. There was nobody watching her; she was a comedian.”

“Nobody knows this, but she said, ‘I admire you so much. Would you do me a favor? Would you do a cameo in a movie I’m making?’ I did a cameo in some crummy movie she made. Then I run for politics.”

As for Joy Behar, Trump didn’t mince words, calling her “dumb” and poking fun at her past comments, claiming she once suggested “the Earth was flat.” He scoffed, “Joy is dumb.”

Trump then shifted his focus to Alyssa Farah Griffin, a former staffer from his administration, though he struggled to recall her name.

“The other one worked for me; she wrote a letter. I don’t even know her name. She worked for me in the White House.”

“She wrote a letter saying, ‘This was the greatest experience. You’re the greatest president. I love you. You’re the greatest president.’ We have the letter someplace; it’s a letter she wrote when she left the White House. Then, all of a sudden, they hire her, and she goes negative. Okay, you know, they said, ‘Hey, we’ll give you a lot of money if you go negative.’ Whatever her name is.”

Trump didn’t stop with The View; he expanded his criticisms to late-night hosts. He blasted Jimmy Kimmel, whom he once appeared with frequently.

“Jimmy Kimmel is a loser. Look, we would do Jimmy Kimmel. I did Jimmy Kimmel a lot. He used to greet me on the sidewalk outside of his studio. I’d come in—this was before politics, of course—but I’d come in, and he’d be standing on the sidewalk. ‘Oh, sir, may I bring you in?’ He’d bring me in every time.”

“And then I ran for politics. I never got involved with him much after that. But all they do now is talk bad about Trump. That’s all. The whole show is talking bad about Trump. They’re all equally bad.”

Reflecting on his appearances on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Trump recalled the moment Fallon famously ruffled his hair, which quickly became a viral sensation.

“I know Jimmy. I hate to use this term, but they’re all losers. They’re all lightweights.”

“I was on his show before politics, many times, but him and others before him make you realize how great Johnny Carson was, actually. That’s the only thing, because there’s nothing to watch now. Their ratings are horrible. They’re cutting him back to four days, which is…

“Can you imagine cutting Johnny Carson back to four days? That didn’t happen. But Johnny Carson—I grew up with him and others who were very talented.”

“So Jimmy Fallon asks me if he could do one thing. Could he play with my hair? And I said, ‘What do you want to do that for?’ He said, ‘I want to see if it’s real.’ It is real, but I told him if he had to do it, he could. So he didn’t just play with it; he puts his hand in my hair and goes crazy. The audience went wild, they loved it, and that was the end of that.”

“It aired, and he got very high ratings for the show. Six months later, he stood up—the radical left went after him because he humanized me. And six months later, he goes up on his show and says, ‘I’d like to apologize for doing that. I didn’t realize I was going to humanize him.’ He was a nice guy, and he was doing badly, but now he’s doing much worse. He lost his whole audience when he did that.”

He also didn’t spare Howard Stern, with whom he’d previously had a long-standing relationship. Trump claimed, “You know, another loser is Howard Stern. He’s on that list. When he left me—it was because I dropped him. I didn’t want to do his show anymore. Howard Stern, because he was considering Hillary.”