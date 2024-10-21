Trump SURPRISES McDonald’s in Pennsylvania Tells Reporters Kamala Never Worked at McDonald’s a Day in Her Life

Welcome to The Gateway Pundit’s Week-in-Review with Elijah Schaffer, where he covers the top 5 stories throughout the week in around 10 minutes.

ARTICLE 1: WATCH: “I’ve Now Worked for 15 Minutes More Than Kamala” – Trump Visits McDonald’s in Pennsylvania, Works French Fryer and Serves Customers – Trump Tells Reporters That “Lying Kamala” Never Worked at McDonald’s a Day in Her Life

ARTICLE 2: Dominion Voting Systems Issues a Chilling Warning to Conservatives Weeks Before The Election

ARTICLE 3: HILARIOUS: Jake Tapper Asks Mike Johnson “Why is [Trump] Talking About Arnold Palmer’s Penis?” – Johnson Responds, “You Seem to Like That Line A Lot” and Leaves Tapper Embarrassed (VIDEO)

ARTICLE 4: “God Was Watching Us in This Moment” – Pro-Life Students Speak Out After Kamala Mocked Them and Jesus at Her Rally – And Told Them They Were Not Welcome! (VIDEO)

ARTICLE 5: Kamala Harris Suggests Men Are “Misogynist” if They Don’t Vote For Her in Dumpster Fire Interview with Al Sharpton (VIDEO)

