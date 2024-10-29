Trump Supporters at MSG Rally Say New York is in Play: ‘We Are the Majority!’

Trump has said that he wants to win New York in 2024. Could it actually happen? Some of his supporters think so.

FOX News spoke to people outside the MSG rally and some of them indicated that they believe Trump can win the historically blue state.

If Trump did carry the state, it would certainly be as part of a landslide win.

From FOX News:

Trump supporters outside Madison Square Garden say ‘exhilarating’ rally shows NY is in play Ardent supporters of former President Trump say Sunday’s campaign rally at Madison Square Garden was a bold statement that their movement is penetrating deep blue areas like New York City. “Donald Trump is in play in every state,” Pennsylvania resident John Nolan told Fox News Digital outside the famed arena ahead of the rally. “The guy pulls numbers no matter where he is. I mean, people drove from all over to get here and his supporters are here.”… Melissa Elsner and Luke Ordino traveled from New Jersey and said they weren’t surprised at the size of the huge crowds that descended on “The Worlds’ Most Famous Arena.” “No, absolutely not, because we are the majority, even though the news often tries to tell us we are not,” Elsner said, adding that the economy, illegal immigration and education are her top three issues going into this election. “Come on, Donald Trump can pull off anything in New York,” Elsner added. One woman, Barabara Walsh, said she even traveled from Ireland to attend the much-anticipated event.

People on Twitter/X are saying it too.

New York is in play. https://t.co/DBGOHnYAxL — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) October 27, 2024

NEW YORK IS IN PLAY!!!! pic.twitter.com/Yn5NdN6eI3 — Graham Allen (@GrahamAllen_1) October 28, 2024

This is just the PREGAME at Madison Square Garden!!! NY is fully in play for a Trump win! Don’t let Kamala tell us otherwise. pic.twitter.com/h78BfVAo4q — Tricia Flanagan (R-NJ) (@NewDayForNJ) October 27, 2024

We’re on site at @TheGarden ahead of President @realDonaldTrump’s HISTORIC rally! Thank you to the 160+ volunteers who came out for this momentous occasion. New York is in play and together we will MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! pic.twitter.com/eh27MDQNcZ — New York Young Republican Club (@NYYRC) October 27, 2024

New York hasn’t gone red in a presidential election since 1984. A Trump win there would be beyond huge.

(Image:Source)