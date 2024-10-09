Trump Rips ‘Lyin’ Kamala’ After Cringeworthy Interview on The View: “The Dumb Women on the Show Wish They Never Asked That Election-Defying Question”

Kamala Harris, the Democratic presidential nominee, once again demonstrated her inability to navigate even the most favorable media settings, handing President Trump yet another opportunity to pounce. Appearing on The View, Harris joined the show’s co-hosts to promote her campaign and attempt to defend the Biden-Harris administration’s dismal record.

However, what was expected to be a softball interview turned into another embarrassing blunder for Kamala.

Kamala faced a rare moment of accountability when The View co-host Sunny Hostin dared to ask a challenging question—one that Harris failed to navigate.

When asked if she would have done anything differently than President Biden over the past four years, Harris delivered an astonishingly tone-deaf response.

Instead of distancing herself from Biden’s disastrous policies, Harris fully aligned herself with Biden, claiming there was “not a thing” she would have done differently.

Sunny Hostin:“If anything, would you have done something differently than President Biden during the past four years?” Kamala Harris: “There is not a thing that comes to mind. And I’ve been a part of most of the decisions that have had an impact.”

President Trump didn’t waste a moment in seizing the opportunity, launching his response on X, where he took direct aim at Harris’s allegiance to Biden’s failed policies.

Lyin’ Kamala, who is being exposed as a “dummy” every time she does a show, just stated to the degenerates on The View that she would have done nothing different than Crooked Joe Biden, the WORST PRESIDENT IN THE HISTORY OF THE UNITED STATES. The Lamestream Media doesn’t want to pick up the story, the dumb women on the show wish they never asked her the question that led to that Election Defying answer, but the Internet is going WILD. For starters, THE BORDER DISASTER, WITH MURDERERS AND EVERYONE ELSE BEING ALLOWED TO INVADE OUR COUNTRY, WORST INFLATION IN HISTORY, THE UKRAINE DISASTER, OCTOBER 7TH WITH ISRAEL, LOSS OF ENERGY INDEPENDENCE, THE AFGHANISTAN DEBACLE, LOSS OF RESPECT ALL OVER THE GLOBE, AND MUCH MORE! Her dumbest answer so far!

Lyin’ Kamala, who is being exposed as a “dummy” every time she does a show, just stated to the degenerates on The View that she would have done nothing different than Crooked Joe Biden, the WORST PRESIDENT IN THE HISTORY OF THE UNITED STATES. The Lamestream Media doesn’t want to… pic.twitter.com/c7bDvMc9GK — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 8, 2024

Harris’s unqualified support for Biden’s policies is further proof that the administration is dangerously out of touch. Trump highlighted the administration’s failures—from record-high inflation to the ongoing crisis at the southern border.

According to Trump, her “dumbest answer yet” shows a disturbing inability to address these pressing issues independently, leaving America to suffer under the current administration’s policies.