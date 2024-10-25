Trump Reveals Whether or Not He Would Pardon Hunter Biden — and Why

Former President Donald Trump has revealed that he would be open to pardoning Hunter Biden if he returns to the White House.

Fox News reporter Bill Melugin asked Trump during a campaign event in Tempe, Arizona, on Thursday about the potential for pardoning Joe Biden’s son.

In June, Hunter Biden was found guilty of three felony gun charges. A few months later, he pleaded guilty to federal tax offenses that amounted to three felonies and six misdemeanors.

“You’ve talked about wanting to unify the country if you’re elected,” Melugin began. “If you are president again, in the name of unity, would you consider pardoning Hunter Biden?”

“Well, I wouldn’t do anything that would be overt in terms of Hunter,” Trump replied. “It’s a sad situation.”

Trump noted, “I could’ve done that with Hillary Clinton.”

The Republican presidential candidate reminded the reporter about all the charges that have been brought against him, including 34 felony convictions for falsifying business records.

Trump explained that the Biden administration has used the “department of injustice” to go after him, because he is a political opponent.

“And it has never been done in this country,” Trump pointed out.

“I don’t wanna do that,” he said. “It’s so bad for the country.”

Regarding Hunter Biden, Trump concluded, “I wouldn’t take it off the books.”

“See, unlike Joe Biden, despite what they’ve done to me, where they’ve gone after me so viciously … And Hunter’s a bad boy,” he continued. “But I happen to think it’s very bad for our country.”

Joe Biden has claimed that he will abide by the jury’s decision and not pardon his son before leaving office.