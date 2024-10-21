Trump Exposes ‘Lyin’ Kamala in Scathing Message — Claims McDonald’s Confirms ‘Definitively’ No Record of Kamala Ever Working in the Company

In yet another fiery swipe at Kamala Harris, President Trump is accusing her of fabricating a story about working at McDonald’s when she was a student and claims to have confirmation from the fast-food giant itself that there is no record of her ever working there.

Trump made the blistering remarks after his visit to a McDonald’s in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, where he swapped his signature suit for a McDonald’s apron and manned the fry station, much to the delight of supporters.

“Heading to McDonald’s now. If I stay for 20 minutes, it will be 20 minutes longer than Lyin’ Kamala Harris has worked there,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

“She said what a tough job it was, only to find out, much to everyone’s chagrin, that she never worked there!”

Harris had claimed in 2019, during her first failed presidential campaign, that she worked at McDonald’s while in school, framing it as a formative experience that brought her closer to the struggles of working-class Americans.

“I worked at McDonald’s when I was a student, doing french fries and ice cream. There wasn’t a family relying on me to pay the bills — but that’s the reality for too many workers today,” Harris said at the time.

I worked at @McDonalds when I was a student, doing french fries and ice cream. There wasn’t a family relying on me to pay the bills — but that’s the reality for too many workers today. Proud to stand with @SEIU today for livable wages and a safe working environment. pic.twitter.com/essu9q63JF — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) June 14, 2019

Last month, Kamala Harris doubled down on her false narrative by posting on Facebook, stating, “I come from the middle class—I worked at McDonald’s while I was in college. My mother made sure we knew that opportunity is not available to everyone. As president, my priority will be to create an opportunity economy—and make sure every American has the chance to succeed.”

A report from the Washington Free Beacon sought to verify Harris’s story and found no evidence to support it.

A New York Times report noted Harris worked at a McDonald’s in Alameda, California, but The Free Beacon conducted an extensive investigation and came up empty-handed.

The publication discovered that Harris had never mentioned the McDonald’s job in any of her memoirs, speeches, or biographies prior to her 2019 presidential run.

NEW: The Harris campaign has given shifting accounts of her “summer job” at McDonald’s. So we looked for evidence of it. She doesn’t mention it in her memoirs, & did not list it on a 1987 job application we obtained. more w/ @SaysSimonson @AndrewKerrNC https://t.co/GAWRaQ2s3O pic.twitter.com/EyUP8bfj33 — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) August 29, 2024

An internal McDonald’s email has been circulating online, though its authenticity has not yet been verified by The Gateway Pundit. The message reportedly emphasizes McDonald’s neutrality in political matters but includes a statement that the company cannot confirm whether or not Harris worked there in the early ’80s.

The internal statement to the McDonald’s system from the US Senior Leadership Team, allegedly states, “McDonald’s does not endorse candidates for elected office and that remains true in this race for the next President. We are not red or blue – we are golden.”

“Though we are not a political brand, we’ve been proud to hear former President Trump’s love for McDonald’s and Vice President Harris’s fond memories working under the Arches. While we and our franchisees don’t have records for all positions dating back to the early ’80s, what makes “1 in 8″ so powerful is the shared experience so many Americans have had.”

This is an internal statement to the McDonald’s system from the US Senior Leadership Team regarding today’s visit by the Trump campaign to a local franchisee in Pennsylvania. The statement outlines the origins of the event, the company’s response, and an invitation extended to… pic.twitter.com/1GntbmDbbY — McFranchisee (@McFranchisee) October 20, 2024

Trump, in a fiery post on Truth Social, claimed that his team had contacted McDonald’s directly, and the company allegedly confirmed that there is no record of Kamala Harris ever having worked at their company.

“We have checked with McDonald’s, and they say, definitively, that there is no record of Lyin’ Kamala Harris ever having worked there. In other words, she never worked there, and has lied about this “job” for years,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

He didn’t stop there, accusing the Biden-Harris regime of “killing franchises” with policies that hurt small business owners.

“Additionally, Kamala Harris and Joe Biden are killing franchises, want to end all franchises, which will destroy values and jobs. Also, remember, from me, No Tax On Tips!” he concluded.