Trump Breaks Major News at Two Key Thursday Events: “I’m Not Supposed to Say It, But We Are Leading by So Much” (Video)

President Donald Trump declared his strong lead in the race to reclaim the White House in 2024

President Donald Trump’s latest campaign messages are setting the tone for what many conservatives believe will be a decisive 2024 victory.

According to early voting data and a boost in the polls, Trump has made it clear that he’s optimistic about his lead, signaling confidence in a win that could surpass expectations.

Longtime political journalist and editor-in-chief of the 2WAY video platform, Mark Halperin, weighed in on the early indicators, claiming, “If the early vote numbers stay the way they are, and that’s a big if, we’ll almost certainly know before Election Day who’s going to win.”

“[M]ake no mistake, if these numbers hold up in the states where we can understand even partially what the data is like, we’ll know that Donald Trump’s going to be president on Election Day,” he added.

In Florida, more Republicans have voted early than the Democrats. Miami-Dade County – a crucial county in Florida – officially flipped Republican in early and mail-in voting, according to Florida’s Voice News.

Screenshot: Florida’s Voice News

In Nevada, where Democrats have traditionally depended on strong early voting to offset Republican turnout on Election Day, around 6,000 more Republicans than Democrats had voted early this year by Tuesday, according to AP.

Screenshot: AP

Donald Trump would only need to pick off 3 or 4 of these states to win the election outright – a clean sweep would hand him well over 300 electoral votes, likely eclipsing his 2016 electoral college landslide victory over Hillary Clinton (304).

Real Clear Politics’ national aggregate has the 45th President behind Kamala Harris by a diminutive 0.2 percentage points – a reduction from 0.6 points just a few days ago (with internal polling reportedly showing even better results).

The last four national polls, capped off by Wall Street Journal’s survey released on October 24th, has President Trump outright leading nationally by a significant 3 points — with surging approval ratings to boot.

Here’s more:

On Thursday, Trump took to the stage in Arizona, a crucial battleground state, where USA TODAY/Suffolk University poll shows him holding a six-point lead over Harris, with a 48% to 42% margin.

Trump spoke passionately to an energized crowd, predicting a “big win” in November.

He confidently stated, “So when I win on November fifth… remember this, we’re going to win. I think we’re going to win maybe bigger than anyone understands.”

WATCH:

Later that day, Trump headlined a Turning Point rally in Las Vegas, Nevada, addressing an energized crowd and pointing to his lead over Harris.

“[Kamala is] imploding worse than [Winston Churchill]. She’s actually imploding if you take a look. Because look, I’m not supposed to say it, but we are leading by so much.”

WATCH:

