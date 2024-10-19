Trump DOMINATING Election Cookie Sales at Pittsburgh Bakery – Trump Leading with 21,000 Cookies – Kamala Harris in THIRD PLACE at Only 6,200

by
Kamala Harris cookies are a flop in Pittsburgh

President Trump is dominating election cookies sales at a Pittsburgh-area bakery.

Oakmont Bakery is selling cookies with Trump’s face, Kamala Harris’s face and a ‘third party’ labeled the ‘sweetest candidate’ for people who don’t like either candidate.

Harris is so hated that she is in third place.

“So Donald Trump is leading at 21,000 individual cookies,” Oakmont Bakery General Manager Tony Serrao told KDKA-TV. “Kamala Harris is at 6,200, and the sweetest candidate is about 9,800.”

The KDKA-TV reporter said they did not find one person who bought a Kamala Harris cookie during their time at the bakery that day.

“I think a lot of people are getting the candidate they are supporting. But then there are some people that are just like I’m going to get this candidate so I can chomp into them,” The store’s manager Michael Sullivan told KDKA-TV.

WATCH:

Trump is now leading Kamala Harris by three points in Pennsylvania, according to new polling from Rasmussen Reports.

Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

