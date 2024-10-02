Trump DEMANDS Apology from ’60 Minutes’ in Brutal Takedown — Says He’ll Only Do Their Interview If They Admit Lying About Hunter Biden’s Laptop

President Donald Trump took the mainstream media to task once again—this time, calling out CBS’s “60 Minutes” for their lies and bias.

Trump, who was initially slated to appear on the upcoming election special of the iconic program, has now drawn a line in the sand.

His message to “60 Minutes” is clear: no interview without an apology for pushing the debunked narrative that Hunter Biden’s infamous laptop was “Russian disinformation.”

CBS tried to spin the narrative, claiming that Trump’s campaign pulled out of the interview. But Trump’s camp quickly set the record straight.

Campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung slammed “60 Minutes” for their deceitful framing of the situation.

“Fake News. 60 Minutes begged for an interview, even after they were caught lying about Hunter Biden’s laptop back in 2020. There were initial discussions, but nothing was ever scheduled or locked in,” Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung told CNN.

“They insisted on cutting out of the interview to do fact-checking,” he added.

Speaking at a rally in Wisconsin, Trump tore into the media giant for their role in spreading falsehoods that influenced the 2020 election.

“They lied about Hunter’s laptop, said it was Russian propaganda. We all know it wasn’t— it was the ‘laptop from hell’ and it was Hunter’s,” Trump roared to thunderous applause. “I never got an apology, and I’m waiting for one. Until they come clean, they won’t get another interview from me.”

Read the full transcript below:

Reporter: CBS is saying that you have pulled out of a planned interview on 60 Minutes. I’d just like you to address that report, and if you indeed are not doing the interview, explain your reasoning why. Trump: Well, right now, they came to me and would like me to do an interview. But first, I want to get an apology because the last time I did an interview with them, if you remember, they challenged me on the computer. They said the laptop from hell was from Russia. And I said it wasn’t from Russia, it was from Hunter. And I never got an apology. So I’m waiting. I’d love to do 60 Minutes. I do everything. I mean, I’m doing you right now, right? And you’re tougher than 60 Minutes, frankly. The laptop from hell was from Hunter. It wasn’t from… So I haven’t gotten… If you remember, Leslie Stahl, we got into a little bit of an argument on camera talking about that and other things. And they really owe me an apology. I’ll tell you, David Muir, how about David Muir when he said that crime went down? So I’d like to get an apology. I’ve asked them for an apology. Let’s see if they do it. I wouldn’t mind doing 60 Minutes. I’ve done 60 Minutes a lot. I did 60 Minutes twice with Mike Wallace, the great Mike Wallace. He was great. His son is from a different ballpark. I said, “You want to be like your father? Just don’t have the talent.”

WATCH: