Trump Beating Harris in Election Merchandise Race on Amazon

On Amazon, supporters of former President Donald Trump are outspending supporters of Vice President Kamala Harris by three to one on election merch.

Research by the e-commerce marketing platform Omnisend found “a whopping $140M has been spent on Trump merchandise compared to $41M for Harris among the 11,000+ sellers of Campaign 2024 election swag.”

A press release about the research states:

Flags are by far the most purchased item with 30% or $40M for the Trump buyers, while T-shirts are the most popular for the Harris campaign with 48%, representing nearly $20M in revenue. Amazon sellers have sold over 1M MAGA hats, bringing in $23M. Analysis of the data gathered at the end of September also showed that 21% of Trump merch on Amazon contains negative keywords like “anti” and “sucks” while 9% of Harris merch includes negative words.

Amazon makes up 57 percent of election swag sales.

Omnisend also found that 65 percent of Americans “regularly purchase election merch.” A massive 81 percent majority of those purchases occur during the presidential election cycle.

“Around two-thirds of Americans buy election merchandise to show their support for the candidate, a third buy merch as a collectible, and a fourth buy merch to influence others,” Omnisend wrote in a press release about their findings. “Most Americans feel proud of their political beliefs when buying merch (60%), 32% said that they feel excited to show their support publicly, and 27% said they are confident in their political stance when buying merch.”

The press release added, “Typically, Americans spend $10 to $30 on their election merch per election cycle. The most popular items to buy are t-shirts, flags, and hats or caps.”

The research on election merchandise on Amazon was done using the Jungle Scout software. It analyzed the estimated sales, revenue, and prices for items with the keywords “Trump,” “Biden,” and “Kamala.” The research took place from May to September 2024.