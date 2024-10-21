TRIGGERED: Democrats Suffer Epic Meltdowns Over President Trump Trolling Kamala Harris by Working at McDonald’s and Also Spread a Stupid Conspiracy Theory in the Process

Democrats are not taking President Trump working at a Pennsylvania McDonald’s well and are resorting to an inane conspiracy theory to cope.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, Trump visited his favorite restaurant to work a shift as a fast-food employee before delivering remarks at a Town Hall event in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, Sunday at 5 pm ET. He ended up working a half-hour at the restaurant before delivering remarks at a Town Hall event in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

This was a half-hour longer than Harris ever worked at McDonald’s. As TGP readers know, she has lied to the American people by claiming that she “worked the fries” while in high school at the eatery in a desperate attempt to sell herself as a commoner.

THOUSANDS of God-fearing Americans took time out of their schedule, even giving up tickets to see the Philadelphia Eagles play, to witness this historic moment.

President Trump arriving at McDonald’s in Feasterville, Pennsylvania pic.twitter.com/JUJJ9Qjysy — Dan Scavino Jr. (@DanScavino) October 20, 2024

Watch the 45th President at work while roasting Phony Kamala:

Trump is working a shift at McDonalds right now, for no reason other than to troll Kamala for lying. That’s it. Say what you want about him, but the man is objectively hilarious. pic.twitter.com/VBu9dVhlQR — Clandestine (@WarClandestine) October 20, 2024

Stung leftists seethed over Trump’s genius move, which further cemented himself as the man of the American people. The struggle was real on MSNBC as one liberal guest on MSNBC pitched a fit and claimed Trump was mentally ill.

“There’s no logic to it. It’s a stunt…He, as you know, appears to be not well. And he’s engaged in some really bizarre types of activities during this campaign,” the pro-Harris guest whimpered.

“So this is just another one of those stunts that he will continue on through the campaign,” she added. “And I think that we need to really focus on making sure that he is not elected, of course, because he is a threat to our democracy.”

WATCH:

Trump at McDonald’s being shown how French fries are made pic.twitter.com/neD4qa74MB — Acyn (@Acyn) October 20, 2024

Democrats followed suit on social media by flipping out over Trump’s savage troll. Many also invented a dumb conspiracy theory claiming that the fast-food restaurant was not open and that the workers were not real.

So the place wasn’t even open. It was all staged and fake. He didn’t work for real at a McDonalds. It was a staged fraud just like every other event. pic.twitter.com/FLEqnrZ7Tw — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) October 20, 2024

The staff at McDonald’s working alongside Trump are all Secret Service agents. The restaurant was closed for the day, creating an air of secrecy.

Don’t get fooled. The rich President won’t serve for ordinary people, you will never buy the Trump’s McDonalds. pic.twitter.com/zPET3prOZ0 — VeteranAntiWar (@VeteranAntiWar) October 21, 2024

Oralè Resisters

The Trump McDonalds event is a scam: it was closed to theGeneral public by anti minimum wage franchise owner. Don the Con Menu? #McRapist pic.twitter.com/Ds1TTduIrX — Ruben Garcia (@goRubenRuben) October 20, 2024

What a joke! The McDonalds was CLOSED for the STAGED trump photo op. Employees did all the work. Trump PRETENDED to hand bags of take out food to PAID ACTORS. pic.twitter.com/DkYZY0Cej1 — StrongerTogether (@brokenwing2005) October 20, 2024

Perhaps no stunt in the history of U.S. politics deserves more ridicule than the grotesquely embarrassing mummery Trump put on at a Pennsylvania McDonald’s today The whole country got sh*ttier because of this The McDonald’s was closed, the customers were fake, Trump did nothing pic.twitter.com/qseSiRf2Hp — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) October 21, 2024

@McDonalds has entered the political arena in support of #FelonTrump – who wouldn’t be allowed to work there as a convicted felon mind u – for a staged shoot. So I’ll never enter another McDonald’s (not that I eat that poison anyway) #BoycottMcDonalds — Troy Christian (@TroyChristian) October 21, 2024

Trump didn’t “work” in a McDonald’s. He posed. — David Frum (@davidfrum) October 21, 2024

The real proof of Donald Trump’s dementia is that he let his handlers do this to him today without pushing back about what a humiliating idea it was: pic.twitter.com/04tDq6Jvxb — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) October 20, 2024