TRIGGERED: Democrats Suffer Epic Meltdowns Over President Trump Trolling Kamala Harris by Working at McDonald’s and Also Spread a Stupid Conspiracy Theory in the Process

President Trump works McDonald’s Drive-Through in Pennsylvania – October 20, 2024

Democrats are not taking President Trump working at a Pennsylvania McDonald’s well and are resorting to an inane conspiracy theory to cope.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, Trump visited his favorite restaurant to work a shift as a fast-food employee before delivering remarks at a Town Hall event in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, Sunday at 5 pm ET. He ended up working a half-hour at the restaurant before delivering remarks at a Town Hall event in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

This was a half-hour longer than Harris ever worked at McDonald’s. As TGP readers know, she has lied to the American people by claiming that she “worked the fries” while in high school at the eatery in a desperate attempt to sell herself as a commoner.

THOUSANDS of God-fearing Americans took time out of their schedule, even giving up tickets to see the Philadelphia Eagles play, to witness this historic moment.

Watch the 45th President at work while roasting Phony Kamala:

Stung leftists seethed over Trump’s genius move, which further cemented himself as the man of the American people. The struggle was real on MSNBC as one liberal guest on MSNBC pitched a fit and claimed Trump was mentally ill.

“There’s no logic to it. It’s a stunt…He, as you know, appears to be not well. And he’s engaged in some really bizarre types of activities during this campaign,” the pro-Harris guest whimpered.

“So this is just another one of those stunts that he will continue on through the campaign,” she added. “And I think that we need to really focus on making sure that he is not elected, of course, because he is a threat to our democracy.”

WATCH:

Democrats followed suit on social media by flipping out over Trump’s savage troll. Many also invented a dumb conspiracy theory claiming that the fast-food restaurant was not open and that the workers were not real.

