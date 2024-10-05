Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg Orders Suspension of Private Drone Flights in North Carolina’s Hurricane Helene Flood Zone — Immediately Issues Clarification After Backlash

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has ordered a suspension of private drone flights in North Carolina’s Hurricane Helene flood zone, only to backtrack amid intense backlash.

The deadly storm has left a trail of destruction across North Carolina, with 94 confirmed deaths in the western part of the state alone. Hundreds remain unaccounted for, and residents are desperate for help.

However, instead of expediting rescue efforts, FEMA and the Biden administration seem more focused on suppressing the efforts of private citizens who stepped up where the federal response has faltered.

Buttigieg’s Department of Transportation took to social media to announce, Drone pilots: Do not fly your drone near or around rescue and recovery efforts for Hurricane Helene. Interfering with emergency response operations impacts search and rescue operations on the ground.”

Many on social media rightfully pointed out the absurdity of the ban.

One user wrote, “The USDOT and FAA don’t know drones are saving lives and aiding rescue efforts by flying insulin to inaccessible regions, locating trapped and isolated individuals, and providing imagery to the world.”

Another pointed out, “Oh, this is so damn stupid. People are getting baby formula, insulin and food this way after being without help from our federal government for “6” days.”

Buttigieg and FEMA’s mishandling of this disaster is not just an issue of bureaucratic red tape—it’s a deliberate attempt to control the narrative. FEMA’s lies and obfuscations have left North Carolinians in the dark, both figuratively and literally.

The federal government, instead of empowering its citizens to help, has taken unprecedented steps to stifle their efforts.

Adding insult to injury, Buttigieg’s order was followed by a weak clarification from the Department of Transportation after the backlash became too loud to ignore.

“The USDOT tweet from yesterday was referring to temporary flight restrictions that were in place but were lifted late last night,” a DOT spokesperson told Fox News Thursday.

The spokesperson also added that the FAA “is not banning drones from providing Hurricane Helene disaster relief and recovery assistance.”

“At times, local authorities and law enforcement request the Federal Aviation Administration issue a Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) in order to ensure safety for aircraft or drones operating in certain areas,” the spokesperson added.

“These restrictions occur at the request of local authorities or law enforcement. FAA does not put these into place without requests.”

“With proper authorization, drones (and other aircraft) are permitted to operate within a Temporary Flight Restriction. These are only for limited areas identified by law enforcement and local authorities.

“Relief operations, including civilian operations and volunteers, that are coordinated with emergency responders can still access the airspace during these restrictions. Anyone looking to use a drone or other aircraft to assist in Hurricane Helene disaster relief and recovery efforts should coordinate with first responders and law enforcement on scene to ensure they do not disrupt life-saving operations,” according to the statement.

Americans deserve a government that works for them, not against them. It’s time for accountability, transparency, and leadership—qualities sorely lacking in FEMA, the Department of Transportation, and the Biden administration as a whole.