Tragic Helicopter Crash in Houston: Horrifying Moment Caught on Camera as Aircraft Crashes into Radio Tower, Child Among Four Aboard

by
Houston’s Second Ward was the scene of a terrifying helicopter crash Sunday night, when a private touring helicopter slammed into a communications tower, toppling it and sparking a fiery blaze.

The crash involved a private touring helicopter, officials confirmed, according to Fox 10 Phoenix.

The horrifying incident, captured on camera, unfolded behind residential homes near Engelke and North Ennis Streets at around 8 p.m., leaving four individuals aboard the aircraft, including a child.

Multiple fatalities were confirmed. The destination of the helicopter is still unknown.

Moments later, fire personnel rushed to the scene, urging onlookers to move away as flames engulfed the wreckage. Firefighters also warned of a nearby propane tank.

Houston Fire Department spokespersons confirmed the fire had been extinguished by 9:30 p.m., but the scene remained a perilous mix of mangled debris and potential hazards.

The Robinson R44 helicopter, which had taken off from Ellington Field, was carrying four passengers at the time of the crash, including a child. The identities and ages of those aboard have not yet been released.

Houston City Council member Mario Castillo took to social media shortly after the incident to clarify that the downed helicopter was not a police aircraft. “The helicopter that crashed in Second Ward was a private touring helicopter. As I receive more information, I will share it with you,” Castillo stated.

Sen. Ted Cruz also issued a statement following the accident.

“Heidi and I are praying for the families and loved ones of those who died in tonight’s helicopter crash in Houston. We’re grateful to the firefighters from Station 17 who heard the crash occur and quickly responded.”

The terrifying moment was captured on camera and was shared by Grizzy’s Hood News. According to reports, the helicopter may have collided with the KLTN 102.9 radio tower.

WATCH:

The Houston Police Department confirmed that no one on the ground was injured, and fortunately, no additional buildings were damaged despite the large structure and the fiery aftermath.

In the aftermath, police went door-to-door in the surrounding neighborhood, asking residents to shelter in place due to concerns about hazardous gas exposure from the wreckage. Authorities are still working to determine the full scope of any potential chemical or gas-related risks.

WATCH:

