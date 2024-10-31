Top Kamala Harris Surrogate Mark Cuban Faces Intense Backlash From #WomenForTrump After He Says Female Trump Supporters are Weak, Dumb… And Trump’s Response is Legendary!

Kamala Harris’s top surrogate Mark Cuban faced intense backlash after he insulted millions of women on Thursday.

Top Kamala surrogate Mark Cuban insulted MILLIONS of women after Joe Biden called Trump supporters "garbage."

Mark Cuban appeared on ABC’s “The View” on Thursday and claimed “strong, intelligent women” can’t support Trump.

“Donald Trump, you never see him around strong, intelligent women! Ever! It’s just that simple. They’re intimidating to him. He doesn’t like to be challenged by them and you know, Nikki Haley will call him on his nonsense with reproductive rights and how he sees and treats and talks about women. I mean he just can’t have her around. It wouldn’t work,” Mark Cuban said.

WATCH:

Women for Trump blasted Mark Cuban for his hateful comment.

President Trump’s beautiful attorney Alina Habba told Mark Cuban to go to hell.

WATCH:

“I’m a retired Marine Corps Gunnery Sergeant and served 20 years on active duty. I was selected by President Trump to be his Executive Director Veterans for Trump,” Jessie Jane Duff said.

WATCH:

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene called Mark Cuban “Rachel Maddow’s doppelgänger” as she ripped into him.

WATCH:

Kellyanne Conway had a special message for Mark Cuban.

WATCH:

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna blasted Mark Cuban.

Trump advisor Susie Wiles responded to Mark Cuban.

Congresswoman Harriet Hageman went off on Mark Cuban.

President Trump also weighed in and his response was legendary.

Vintage Trump activated:

“Mark Cuban, a really dumb guy, who thinks he’s “hot stuff” but he’s absolutely nothing, is now out there saying that I don’t surround myself with strong women. Actually, he is very wrong, I surround myself with the strongest of women – With the understanding that ALL women are great, whether strong or not strong. This guy is such a fool, he’s constantly on Television being critical, and only for the reason that I tuned him out completely while President because he called incessantly. I told him, very pointedly, “Look Mark, I’ve got a lot of things to do, I just can’t be taking so many pointless calls from you.” In any event, that affected him greatly, because he’s a very insecure guy, and a MAJOR LOSER, always has been and always will be! Nobody likes him, nobody respects him, and he’s unattractive both inside and out! He should go back to talk about the person he was forced to support, because I didn’t want it, Lyin’ Kamala Harris. Also, he’s got no clubhead speed!” Trump said on X.

“I may, in fact, be surrounded by the strongest women in the World, including Heads of Countries, who make Mark look like a “baby!” All strong women, and women in general, should be very angry about this weak man’s statement,” Trump said.

Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

