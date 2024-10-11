TONGUE TIED: Tim Walz Tries to Walk Back Comments About Eliminating Electoral College After Being Contradicted by Campaign (VIDEO)

Tim Walz is a walking dumpster fire and the Harris campaign has to know this by now.

Over the last week, Walz has been calling for an end to the Electoral College. When the Harris campaign was asked specifically about this issue, they told the media that this is not the official position of the Harris campaign.

Walz was asked about this on ABC News this morning and looked like a deer in headlights as he tried to backtrack and explain. His answer didn’t even make sense.

From ABC News:

‘My position is the campaign’s position,’ Walz now says on eliminating the Electoral College In an interview on Thursday with “Good Morning America” anchor Michael Strahan, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz aligned himself with the position of the Harris-Walz campaign on the Electoral College, which articulated its stance after Walz earlier in the week supported eliminating the system. “I have spoken about it in the past, that [Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris has] been very clear on this, and the campaign. And my position is the campaign’s position,” Walz said. At a fundraiser at California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s private residence in Sacramento on Tuesday, Walz said that the Electoral College system “needs to go,” in favor of a “national popular vote.”… But after ABC News inquired whether Harris shared Walz’s position, a Harris campaign official replied, “Getting rid of the Electoral College is not a campaign position.” In discussing the discrepancy with Strahan, Walz cited the fact that while he’s campaigned in many states over the past few months, “there’s folks that feel every vote must count in every state,” not just battlegrounds.

Watch the video:

At this point, I have to think Kamala cries herself to sleep at night hugging a picture of Josh Shapiro and wishing she had made a different decision. pic.twitter.com/OyFiko4cyn — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) October 11, 2024

This is something that comes up from time to time. Democrats despise the Electoral College because it prevents our elections from being decided by liberals in New York City, Chicago, and Los Angeles. Walz and many other Democrats would love to get rid of it.