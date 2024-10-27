Tommy Robinson ARRESTED as 100,000 Peaceful Patriots March for Free Speech to Protest “Two-Tier Keir” in London

by

British activist and filmmaker Tommy Robinson was arrested Friday ahead of his court date Monday, as Gateway Pundit reported. Nonetheless, on Saturday, 100,000 Patriots marched peacefully at Tommy’s “Unite the Kingdom” rally in London to protest the fascist Labour Regime, which has been arresting people for the crime of protesting.

Tommy Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, was arrested by British police in Kent despite having returned voluntarily to the UK to stand trial Monday for the crime of showing his documentary “Silenced”, and for alleged “terrorism” Nov. 13 for not sharing the password of his phone to protect his sources as a journalist.

On Saturday, an estimated 100,000 people marched peacefully and patriotically in London to demand and end to “two-tier policing” under PM Keir Starmer, which sees patriots imprisoned for protesting while machete-wielding Muslim gangs roam free in Great Britain, an end to the fascist Labour censorship and, of course, to “Free Tommy Robinson.”

“Chants of “Oh Tommy, Tommy”, “We want Starmer out” and “Who the f— is Allah” were heard as the march made its way along Victoria Street to Parliament Square”, The Telegraph reported. “Demonstrators at the front of the march are carrying a sign with “Two-tier Keir fuelled the riots” written on it, along with “Bring back Rwanda” and “Stop the Boats” placards.

Some wore “I am Peter Lynch” badges, in reference to a 61-year-old man who died in prison after being jailed for protesting outside a hotel housing asylum seekers, The Telegraph reported.

Beverley Marsh, a retired nurse from Norfolk, said she was here to “fight for my freedom”, according to the Telegraph. “I think what’s going on in this country is appalling,” she said. “We are losing our liberties. If you can’t say your views, then what country are we living in?”

Gateway Pundit’s Peter McIlvenna spoke to Tommy Robinson ahead of his arrest:

