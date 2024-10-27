Tommy Robinson ARRESTED as 100,000 Peaceful Patriots March for Free Speech to Protest “Two-Tier Keir” in London

British activist and filmmaker Tommy Robinson was arrested Friday ahead of his court date Monday, as Gateway Pundit reported. Nonetheless, on Saturday, 100,000 Patriots marched peacefully at Tommy’s “Unite the Kingdom” rally in London to protest the fascist Labour Regime, which has been arresting people for the crime of protesting.

Tommy Robinson: Last Video as a Free Man? Tommy Robinson is driving to the police station, facing likely imprisonment for his documentary Silenced Love him or hate him, free speech and protection of the press is a cornerstone that the free world is built on. Without it,… pic.twitter.com/PjgOJ8oYCr — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) October 25, 2024

Tommy Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, was arrested by British police in Kent despite having returned voluntarily to the UK to stand trial Monday for the crime of showing his documentary “Silenced”, and for alleged “terrorism” Nov. 13 for not sharing the password of his phone to protect his sources as a journalist.

I spoke to Tommy Robinson an hour before he was JAILED to thank him for everything he has ever done for me, which is more than anyone knows I told him how loved he was not just by me or his family but by millions worldwide It’s a sad day not only for him and his family but for… pic.twitter.com/D6ksETk75w — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) October 25, 2024

On Saturday, an estimated 100,000 people marched peacefully and patriotically in London to demand and end to “two-tier policing” under PM Keir Starmer, which sees patriots imprisoned for protesting while machete-wielding Muslim gangs roam free in Great Britain, an end to the fascist Labour censorship and, of course, to “Free Tommy Robinson.”

This gives a flavour of the huge crowds that are marching for freedom today at the Unite the Kingdom rally in central London. Tommy Robinson has started a patriotic movement that can Make Britain Great Again. @TRobinsonNewEra pic.twitter.com/Yy8qHXw2fs — Hearts of Oak (@HeartsofOakUK) October 26, 2024

“Chants of “Oh Tommy, Tommy”, “We want Starmer out” and “Who the f— is Allah” were heard as the march made its way along Victoria Street to Parliament Square”, The Telegraph reported. “Demonstrators at the front of the march are carrying a sign with “Two-tier Keir fuelled the riots” written on it, along with “Bring back Rwanda” and “Stop the Boats” placards.

61-year-old Peter Lynch was sentenced to more than two years in prison for simply shouting at police in a non-violent protest. He met his doom in prison — essentially, it was a death sentence. pic.twitter.com/xMteaCJCHp — Ezra Levant (@ezralevant) October 26, 2024

Some wore “I am Peter Lynch” badges, in reference to a 61-year-old man who died in prison after being jailed for protesting outside a hotel housing asylum seekers, The Telegraph reported.

Huge crowds come together in central London for Unite the Kingdom rally No3. The authorities may have jailed @TRobinsonNewEra to stop him attending. But Patriotism cannot be destroyed. Love of God and Country is the solution to a broken Britain. pic.twitter.com/v1qWlY3qZe — Hearts of Oak (@HeartsofOakUK) October 26, 2024

Beverley Marsh, a retired nurse from Norfolk, said she was here to “fight for my freedom”, according to the Telegraph. “I think what’s going on in this country is appalling,” she said. “We are losing our liberties. If you can’t say your views, then what country are we living in?”

ADMIN POST. Huge numbers in central London in support of Tommy, his work,pay respects to Peter Lynch and support the rest of the political prisoners. pic.twitter.com/S4TpVoLnBQ — Tommy Robinson (@TRobinsonNewEra) October 26, 2024

Gateway Pundit’s Peter McIlvenna spoke to Tommy Robinson ahead of his arrest:

In Conversation with Tommy Robinson Join Hearts of Oak for an exclusive interview with Tommy Robinson, where he delves into his ongoing legal battles and the profound impact of his activism. Robinson shares insights into his voluntary return to the UK and his subsequent… pic.twitter.com/D36pTeqFLh — Hearts of Oak (@HeartsofOakUK) October 25, 2024