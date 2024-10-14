Time Magazine Owner Calls Out Kamala Harris for Turning Down Interview Requests

by
Kamala Harris

Marc Benioff, who has owned Time magazine since 2018, called out Kamala Harris for turning down multiple interview requests. He contrasted her refusal to President Trump’s willingness to sit down with a Time reporter, not once but twice, for 90 minutes.

Benioff shared on X, “Despite multiple requests, TIME has not been granted an interview with Kamala Harris—unlike every other Presidential candidate. We believe in transparency and publish each interview in full. Why isn’t the Vice President engaging with the public on the same level?”

“Harris declined repeated requests for an interview for this story. In contrast, Trump talked about his policy vision with a TIME reporter for 90 minutes across two interviews. Biden spoke to TIME at similar length before dropping out of the race.”

Benioff’s chastisement of Harris runs a bit hollow, considering the glowing coverage the outlet has run with Harris shown in a positive light.

Despite her unwillingness to sit down and speak for herself, Time published a piece laying out her “vision” anyway.

And yet Harris has laughably accused President Trump of running a “basement campaign.”

“Why does his staff want him to hide away,” she asks. “Are they afraid people will see he’s too weak and unstable?”

In August, even CNN pressed Harris’s spokeswoman, Adrienne Elrod, on why the Vice President is hiding from the media.

According to an Axios article titled “The Harris-Walz media strategy: Hide from the press,” the Harris-Walz ticket is on pace to do fewer interviews and press conferences than any major party’s presidential pairing in modern U.S. history.

Photo of author
Margaret Flavin

You can email Margaret Flavin here, and read more of Margaret Flavin's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.