Time Magazine Owner Calls Out Kamala Harris for Turning Down Interview Requests

Marc Benioff, who has owned Time magazine since 2018, called out Kamala Harris for turning down multiple interview requests. He contrasted her refusal to President Trump’s willingness to sit down with a Time reporter, not once but twice, for 90 minutes.

Benioff shared on X, “Despite multiple requests, TIME has not been granted an interview with Kamala Harris—unlike every other Presidential candidate. We believe in transparency and publish each interview in full. Why isn’t the Vice President engaging with the public on the same level?”

“Harris declined repeated requests for an interview for this story. In contrast, Trump talked about his policy vision with a TIME reporter for 90 minutes across two interviews. Biden spoke to TIME at similar length before dropping out of the race.”

Benioff’s chastisement of Harris runs a bit hollow, considering the glowing coverage the outlet has run with Harris shown in a positive light.

Despite her unwillingness to sit down and speak for herself, Time published a piece laying out her “vision” anyway.

So your website has written a bunch of propaganda articles for Kamala before even interviewing her? You are a fraud, and I’m glad TIME Magazine is quickly fading into irrelevancy. pic.twitter.com/vIV0RZo4W7 — George (@BehizyTweets) October 14, 2024

And yet Harris has laughably accused President Trump of running a “basement campaign.”

“Why does his staff want him to hide away,” she asks. “Are they afraid people will see he’s too weak and unstable?”

Harris debuts the laughable line that Trump is hiding and not campaigning. Harris couldn’t keep up with his schedule on her best day, and she and Tim Walz have been the ones hiding. There’s not a single soul in the country who believes her nonsense.pic.twitter.com/DBgIxeg8Zg — Tim Murtaugh (@TimMurtaugh) October 13, 2024

In August, even CNN pressed Harris’s spokeswoman, Adrienne Elrod, on why the Vice President is hiding from the media.

According to an Axios article titled “The Harris-Walz media strategy: Hide from the press,” the Harris-Walz ticket is on pace to do fewer interviews and press conferences than any major party’s presidential pairing in modern U.S. history.