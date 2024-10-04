Tim Walz Tries to Woo Islamic Voters, Promises Muslims ‘Side by Side’ Role in Kamala’s White House

Minnesota Governor and Democrat vice-presidential nominee Tim Walz is making efforts to try and woo Muslim voters by promising them a “side by side” role in Kamala Harris’s administration.

Amid growing concern among party strategists that the conflict in Gaza may be hurting their support among American Muslims, Walz joined the Islamic advocacy group Emgage Action to promise them they will have an equal voice in policymaking should the Democratic ticket win in November.

“Vice President Harris and I are committed that this White House will continue to condemn in all forms anti-Islam, anti-Arab sentiments being led by Donald Trump, but more importantly, a commitment that Muslims will be engaged in this administration and serve side by side,” Walz said, according to Reuters.

Walz also pledged to work towards a ceasefire in Gaza, although he failed to provide concrete details on how they would deliver this.

“The scale of death and destruction in Gaza is staggering and devastating,” Walz said, adding that they will ensure that the “suffering in Gaza ends now, and the Palestinian people realize the right to dignity, freedom and self-determination.”

While there are no indications that American Muslims will instead opt for Donald Trump, many have said that they will not vote for either candidate because of their complicity in Israel’s military offensive against Hamas.

In May, The Gateway Pundit reported on the ‘Abandon Biden’ movement, which has now turned its attention to Kamala Harris. The campaign urges people to refrain from voting Democrat until it takes a position as a pro-Palestinian party.

Such a loss in support is particularly troubling for Harris in a state such as Michigan, which has a sizeable Muslim population that could determine the outcome of a close election given its position as one of the largest and most important swing states.

Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin, who is running for Senate in Michigan, recently admitted she is not feeling good about Kamala Harris’s prospects in that state.

“I’m not feeling my best right now about where we are on Kamala Harris in a place like Michigan,” she said during a recent fundraiser. “We have her underwater in our polling.”