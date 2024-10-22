Tim Walz Tries to Insult Elon Musk: “Jumping Around Like a Dipsh*t” – Trump Campaign Responds with Epic Troll Video

Tim Walz tried to insult Elon Musk on Tuesday during a low energy rally in Madison, Wisconsin.

Elon Musk endorsed President Trump and joined him on the campaign trail earlier this month.

The crowd went wild as Elon Musk jumped around on stage.

WATCH:

Elon Musk JUMPING while on stage with President Trump is the best thing ever pic.twitter.com/rB9pARWepG — MONICA PAIGE✰OANN (@MonicaPaigeTV) October 5, 2024

The Harris campaign is jealous of President Trump’s endorsements.

Elon Musk and RFK Jr. have endorsed President Trump.

Meanwhile, warmongers and RINO losers like Dick Cheney and Liz Cheney have endorsed Kamala Harris.

Tim Walz attacked Elon Musk and called the billionaire SpaceX entrepreneur a “dipshit.”

“Elon’s on that stage, jumping around, skipping like a dipshit,” Tim Walz said.

WATCH:

POT, MEET KETTLE: Tampon Tim Walz — known as the "Dancing Queen" for his bizarre, wild gesticulations in public — is now smearing @elonmusk for "skipping like a dipshit" at President Trump's rally. What a moron. pic.twitter.com/4g1TpPs9Bo — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 22, 2024

The Trump Camp responded to Tim Walz’s insults with an epic video.

WATCH: