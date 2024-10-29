THEY RISKED IT ALL…Two Brave IRS Whistleblowers Sit Down With Catherine Herridge to Reveal How Their Lives Changed After Exposing 2020 Election Interference By The IRS, FBI, DOJ and Biden-Harris White House [VIDEO]

Catherine Herridge is one of the only fair former mainstream media journalists that exist today.

The recently fired host from CBS News sat down with two IRS whistleblowers to discuss how the government agency used its power to influence the outcome of the 2020 election and how the whistleblowers are being punished for standing up to what many would call a government crime syndicate.

The interview with Herridge, which first appeared on “X” and was re-tweeted by “X” owner Elon Musk, reveals documents proving how the IRS targets conservatives and helps to hide evidence for Democrats. In the first clip, Herridge shows a letter from the IRS thanking agents for their “commitment to the mission which culminated in a great conviction” after Hunter Biden’s guilty plea. “What you’re saying is that within the IRS, there’s disparate treatment of American taxpayers?” Herridge asked two brave IRS whistleblowers seated in front of her during a recorded interview.

The memo referred to Hunter Biden’s conviction after he pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor counts of tax evasion in a deal he struck with U.S. Attorney David Weiss in September.

“Those are words that are not supported by the actions of the agency,” one of the whistleblowers explained. Later in the video, the two whistleblowers explained how the phony memo made them sick.

“What you’re saying is that there is disparate treatment of American taxpayers?” she asked. The whistleblower explained that there are US taxpayers who are identified as “sensitive investigations.” Herridge responded, “Sensitive investigation seems like code for powerful, elite people?”

“There was no question in your mind that ‘The big guy’ was Joe Biden?” Herridge asked.

The first whistleblower responded, “We corroborated that ‘The big guy” was Joe Biden.”

The second whistleblower explained, “We knew that the laptop was real. The DOJ knew that the laptop was real.” The first whistleblower added, “The FBI knew the laptop was real.” Whistleblower Two explained, “There were a lot of overt actions that we were not allowed to take because we had an upcoming election.”

“When we were doing the interviews, the prosecutors specifically said that we were not allowed to ask about ‘the big guy’ because they knew it was Joe Biden.”

Herridge then asks the whistleblowers to reveal how they’ve been punished for revealing what they saw inside the IRS.

Their answers are stunning.

Watch Herridge go behind the scenes with IRS whistleblowers 14-year agent Gary Shapley and Joseph Ziegler:

Catherine Herridge exposes government corruption

pic.twitter.com/i4BAg1bYvn — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 29, 2024

Being a whistleblower who comes out against not just one but THREE powerful government agencies takes a LOT of courage. We salute these brave men who risked everything to get the truth out to the American public.

Watch their brave July 19 testimony before Congress here:

Why are so many men and women who work for these government agencies afraid to stand up and tell the truth? Why are they afraid to defend this great country before she falls completely into the hands of anti-Americans at the helm of these crooked government agencies?