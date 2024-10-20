“That’s Extraordinary”: CNN’s Abby Phillip Stunned as Analyst Reveals Not One Arab-American Will Support Kamala Harris — Even If It Means the ‘Rise of Donald Trump’

CNN host Abby Phillip was left speechless when foreign affairs analyst Reena Ninan dropped a bombshell during a Thursday segment, revealing that not one Arab-American within her circle supports Democrat presidential nominee Kamala Harris, even if it means supporting Donald Trump.

Ninan, a well-connected voice within the Arab-American business community, expressed her shock over this discovery.

“I’ve been talking to people in the business sector, in the Arab-American community, and I was really surprised this week to get an earful, to hear them say that they would much rather either vote a third party, not vote at all or vote for Donald Trump,” Reena Ninan said.

Ninan noted that polling shows Arab-American support for Trump and Harris is “neck and neck,” but based on informal discussions, she couldn’t find a single Arab-American willing to back Harris.

“I’m telling you, it’s not obviously a significant sample size, but I cannot find one Arab American within my social circle in business or personally who have said that they will vote for Kamala Harris,” she said.

One point of interest raised by Ninan was the influence of Tiffany Trump’s father-in-law, Massad Boulos, a successful Lebanese businessman, who has reportedly made strides in communicating to the Arab-American community why Trump may be the better choice.

“What they are saying, and this is not a Donald Trump campaign line, that Tiffany Trump’s father-in-law, who’s a Lebanese businessman, has been successful in converting and talking to people to explain why Trump would be better, even with a Muslim ban, even with everything else that has happened,” Ninan said.

“They feel they do not have any political clout. They don’t have any political operation. The only political power they have is their vote, even if it means the rise of Donald Trump,” she added.

Phillip was visibly surprised by this candid revelation from Ninan. “That’s extraordinary,” Phillip repeated.

WATCH:

This only shows just how deeply dissatisfied many Arab-Americans are with the current state of the Democrat Party.

Hamtramck Mayor Amer Ghalib, an Arab-American Democrat, has thrown his support behind former President Donald Trump.

The Arab American News newspaper will not be endorsing Kamala Harris in next month’s presidential election, despite always endorsing Democratic candidates over the past decades.

Also, MSNBC recently interviewed a group of Muslim voters in Michigan who told them that there is nothing that would make them vote for Kamala Harris. One of them actually says there is nothing that she can do to change their minds.

Muslims and left-wing activists are teaming up across the state of Michigan to thwart Kamala Harris’s ascendency to the White House.

According to an exclusive report from The Daily Caller, the activist group Drive for 75 are “barnstorming mosques, hosting voter promotion sermons and knocking on thousands of doors” across the state in an effort to urge Muslims not to lend Harris their vote.