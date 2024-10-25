TGP Photos: Trump Rally in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, Part Two

President Trump held a rally with thousands of supporters at Arnold Palmer Airport in Latrobe, Pennsylvania located in the western part of the state. The tarmac rally had unprecedented security for a Trump rally, with the entire site ringed by semi-trailers and many counter-sniper teams on rooftops.

President Trump speaks at a rally in Latrobe, PA, with Trump Force One parked on the tarmac of Arnold Palmer Airport, October 19, 2024, photo by Kristinn Taylor.

The weather was gorgeous with clear blue skies and a high temperature in the low 70s that turned chilly after sunset.

In addition to several Congressmen, speakers included Abbey Gate Gold Star families, steel workers and former Pittsburgh Steelers players.

(Part One at this link.)

President Trump boldly walked the tarmac from Trump Force One to the stage instead of taking the short ride in the protective SUV.

The setting sun made for interesting lighting on President Trump. I moved from the press pen in front of the stage to a side press pen set up to allow photos and video from behind the bulletproof glass on stage.

President Trump speaks at a rally in Latrobe, PA, October 19, 2024, photo by Kristinn Taylor.
President Trump speaks at a rally in Latrobe, PA, October 19, 2024, photo by Kristinn Taylor.
The sun sets behind President Trump as he speaks at a rally in Latrobe, PA, October 19, 2024, photo by Kristinn Taylor.

Always a good time at a Trump rally. Lots of smiles and laughs.

Supporters laugh at a comment made by President Trump at a rally in Latrobe, PA, October 19, 2024, photo by Kristinn Taylor.

A couple silhouette photos of Trump:

President Trump speaks at a rally in Latrobe, PA, October 19, 2024, photo by Kristinn Taylor.
President Trump speaks at a rally in Latrobe, PA, October 19, 2024, photo by Kristinn Taylor.

With the sun having gone down, the stage lighting lit up the stage more evenly:

President Trump speaks at a rally in Latrobe, PA, October 19, 2024, photo by Kristinn Taylor.
President Trump speaks at a rally in Latrobe, PA, October 19, 2024, photo by Kristinn Taylor.
President Trump speaks at a rally in Latrobe, PA, October 19, 2024, photo by Kristinn Taylor.

If you look close, it kinda looks like Trump was grinning at me from across the way.

President Trump speaks at a rally in Latrobe, PA, October 19, 2024, photo by Kristinn Taylor.
President Trump speaks at a rally in Latrobe, PA, October 19, 2024, photo by Kristinn Taylor.

Trump’s favorite chart was shown:

A chart on illegal immigration that ‘saved’ President Trump’s life during the assassination attempt on him at a rally in Butler, PA, on July 13 is displayed at a Trump rally in Latrobe, PA, October 19, 2024, photo by Kristinn Taylor.

Look at the bulletproof glass to see the reflection of a steelworker named Mia and the Trump fan she was holding. Mia will make an appearance later in this report.

President Trump speaks at a rally in Latrobe, PA, October 19, 2024, photo by Kristinn Taylor.

I moved back to the forward facing press pen.

President Trump speaks at a rally in Latrobe, PA, October 19, 2024, photo by Kristinn Taylor.
President Trump speaks at a rally in Latrobe, PA, October 19, 2024, photo by Kristinn Taylor.

I pulled back the focus to take in the crowd. And as a video played about Kamala Harris being against fracking.

President Trump speaks at a rally in Latrobe, PA, October 19, 2024, photo by Kristinn Taylor.
Trump supporters at a rally in Latrobe, PA, watch as a video plays of Kamala Harris on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon stating her opposition to fracking is played by President Trump, October 19, 2024, photo by Kristinn Taylor.
President Trump speaks at a rally in Latrobe, PA, October 19, 2024, photo by Kristinn Taylor.
President Trump speaks at a rally in Latrobe, PA, October 19, 2024, photo by Kristinn Taylor.
President Trump speaks at a rally in Latrobe, PA, October 19, 2024, photo by Kristinn Taylor.

President Trump invited a group of steelworkers on stage who presented him a hard hat. I was not on the press riser at the time, so my photos were taken through the crowd. Keep an eye out for Mia.

President Trump invited a group of steelworkers on stage at a rally in Latrobe, PA, October 19, 2024, photo by Kristinn Taylor.
President Trump invited a group of steelworkers on stage at a rally in Latrobe, PA, October 19, 2024, photo by Kristinn Taylor.
President Trump was given a hard hat by a group of steelworkers at a rally in Latrobe, PA, October 19, 2024, photo by Kristinn Taylor.

Mia, holding her fan, smiles up at President Trump:

President Trump invited a group of steelworkers on stage who presented him with a hard hat at a rally in Latrobe, PA, October 19, 2024, photo by Kristinn Taylor.

Video of the moment by Dan Scavino, Jr:

Twilight over, the night sky took over:

President Trump speaks at a rally in Latrobe, PA, October 19, 2024, photo by Kristinn Taylor.

Pennsylvania U.S. Senate Republican nominee Dave McCormick spoke at the rally:

Dave McCormick, Republican nominee for the U.S.. Senate for Pennsylvania, speaks at a rally by President Trump at Latrobe, PA, October 19, 2024, photo by Kristinn Taylor.

Several former Pittsburgh Steelers players, including Antonio Brown and Le’Veon Bell, endorsed Trump at the rally. Trump was all smiles.

President Trump smiles as former Pittsburgh Steelers player Le’Veon Bell speaks at a rally at Latrobe, PA, October 19, 2024, photo by Kristinn Taylor.
President Trump smiles as former Pittsburgh Steelers player Antonio Brown speaks at a rally at Latrobe, PA, October 19, 2024, photo by Kristinn Taylor.
President Trump speaks at a rally in Latrobe, PA, October 19, 2024, photo by Kristinn Taylor.
President Trump speaks at a rally in Latrobe, PA, October 19, 2024, photo by Kristinn Taylor.

A few photos as The Village People’s YMCA played Trump off the stage.

President Trump points to a supporter after a rally in Latrobe, PA, October 19, 2024, photo by Kristinn Taylor.
President Trump acknowledges supporters after a rally in Latrobe, PA, October 19, 2024, photo by Kristinn Taylor.
President Trump holds up a gift Steelworkers for Trump hat after a rally in Latrobe, PA, October 19, 2024, photo by Kristinn Taylor.
Supporters wave and cheer as President Trump leaves the stage after a rally in Latrobe, PA, October 19, 2024, photo by Kristinn Taylor.

With the campaign then down to less than three weeks to go, this Saturday night rally was one of the loosest rallies Trump has held, which caused for some Sunday morning headlines over his comments about Arnold Palmer before Trump rocked the fry machine and drive-thru at a McDonald’s Sunday afternoon, taking the campaign to an all new level.

