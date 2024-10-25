TGP Photos: Trump Rally in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, Part Two

President Trump held a rally with thousands of supporters at Arnold Palmer Airport in Latrobe, Pennsylvania located in the western part of the state. The tarmac rally had unprecedented security for a Trump rally, with the entire site ringed by semi-trailers and many counter-sniper teams on rooftops.

The weather was gorgeous with clear blue skies and a high temperature in the low 70s that turned chilly after sunset.

In addition to several Congressmen, speakers included Abbey Gate Gold Star families, steel workers and former Pittsburgh Steelers players.

President Trump boldly walked the tarmac from Trump Force One to the stage instead of taking the short ride in the protective SUV.

President @realDonaldTrump walks to The Undertaker’s theme song pic.twitter.com/r1A5gg2R78 — Margo Martin (@margommartin) October 19, 2024

The setting sun made for interesting lighting on President Trump. I moved from the press pen in front of the stage to a side press pen set up to allow photos and video from behind the bulletproof glass on stage.

Always a good time at a Trump rally. Lots of smiles and laughs.

A couple silhouette photos of Trump:

With the sun having gone down, the stage lighting lit up the stage more evenly:

If you look close, it kinda looks like Trump was grinning at me from across the way.

Trump’s favorite chart was shown:

Look at the bulletproof glass to see the reflection of a steelworker named Mia and the Trump fan she was holding. Mia will make an appearance later in this report.

I moved back to the forward facing press pen.

I pulled back the focus to take in the crowd. And as a video played about Kamala Harris being against fracking.

President Trump invited a group of steelworkers on stage who presented him a hard hat. I was not on the press riser at the time, so my photos were taken through the crowd. Keep an eye out for Mia.

Mia, holding her fan, smiles up at President Trump:

Video of the moment by Dan Scavino, Jr:

HAPPENING NOW STEELWORKERS in LATROBE, PENNSYLVANIA come on stage and endorse President Trump! Wait for it, the hard hat is going on…LET’S GO! #TrumpRally #Trump2024 pic.twitter.com/kKlvVRP0de — Dan Scavino Jr. (@DanScavino) October 19, 2024

Twilight over, the night sky took over:

Pennsylvania U.S. Senate Republican nominee Dave McCormick spoke at the rally:

Several former Pittsburgh Steelers players, including Antonio Brown and Le’Veon Bell, endorsed Trump at the rally. Trump was all smiles.

A few photos as The Village People’s YMCA played Trump off the stage.

With the campaign then down to less than three weeks to go, this Saturday night rally was one of the loosest rallies Trump has held, which caused for some Sunday morning headlines over his comments about Arnold Palmer before Trump rocked the fry machine and drive-thru at a McDonald’s Sunday afternoon, taking the campaign to an all new level.