TGP Photos: Trump Rally in Latrobe, Pennsylvania (Part One)

President Trump held a rally with thousands of supporters at Arnold Palmer Airport in Latrobe, Pennsylvania located in the western part of the state. The tarmac rally had unprecedented security for a Trump rally, with the entire site ringed by semi-trailers and many counter-sniper teams on rooftops.

The weather was gorgeous with clear blue skies and a high temperature in the low 70s that turned chilly after sunset.

In addition to several Congressmen, speakers included Abbey Gate Gold Star families, steel workers and former Pittsburgh Steelers players.

Merchandise row:

Merchandise row at the Trump rally in Latrobe, PA, October 19, 2024, photo by Kristinn Taylor.
Early Vote Action founder Scott Presler being interviewed outside a rally by President Trump’ at Latrobe, PA, October 19, 2024, photo by Kristinn Taylor.
A police K-9 dog patrols merchandise row outside a rally by President Trump at Latrobe, PA, October 19, 2024, photo by Kristinn Taylor.

The rally area was surrounded by detached truck semi-trailers, including a separate food court:

Detached truck semi-trailers ring the tarmac to protect a rally by President Trump at the Arnold Palmer Airport in Latrobe, PA, October 19, 2024, photo by Kristinn Taylor.
A gap in a protective ring of detached truck semi-trailers served as the entrance to a rally by President Trump on the tarmac at Arnold Palmer Airport in Latrobe, PA, October 19, 2024, photo by Kristinn Taylor.

Images from the July 13 assassination attempt against President Trump in nearby Butler was prominently featured on attire worn by supporters:

At a rally by President Trump in Latrobe, PA, a supporter wears a shirt with an image from the first assassination attempt on Trump, October 19, 2024, photo by Kristinn Taylor.
At a rally by President Trump in Latrobe, PA, a supporter who was at Trump rallies in Butler, PA, on July 13 and October 5 wears a shirt with an image from the July 13 assassination attempt on Trump, October 19, 2024, photo by Kristinn Taylor.

Guest speakers included Abbey Gate Gold Star families, former Pittsburgh Steelers greats Antonio Brown and Le’Veon Bell and a group of steel workers.

Abbey Gate Gold Star family members speak at a rally by President Trump in Latrobe, PA, October 19, 2024, photo by Kristinn Taylor.
Former Pittsburgh Steelers player Antonio Brown endorsed President Trump at a rally in Latrobe, PA, October 19, 2024, photo by Kristinn Taylor.
Former Pittsburgh Steelers player Le’Veon Bell endorsed President Trump at a rally in Latrobe, PA, October 19, 2024, photo by Kristinn Taylor.
Steel workers endorse President Trump at a rally in Latrobe, PA, October 19, 2024, photo by Kristinn Taylor.
Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) speaks at a rally by President Trump in Latrobe, PA, October 19, 2024, photo by Kristinn Taylor.
Pennsylvania Republican Senate nominee Dave McCormick speaks at a rally by President Trump at Latrobe, PA, October 19, 2024, photo by Kristinn Taylor.
Pennsylvania Republican Senate nominee Dave McCormick speaks at a rally by President Trump at Latrobe, PA, October 19, 2024, photo by Kristinn Taylor.

Security was high for the rally:

Supporters at a rally President Trump at Latrobe, PA, are protected by a rooftop counter-sniper, detached semi-trailers and ambulances, October 19, 2024, photo by Kristinn Taylor.
A counter-sniper is positioned on a rooftop above a secondary press pen at a rally by President Trump in Latrobe, PA, October 19, 2024, photo by Kristinn Taylor.
A counter-sniper team on a rooftop at a rally by President Trump in Latrobe, PA, October 19, 2024, photo by Kristinn Taylor.
A counter-sniper team on a rooftop at a rally by President Trump in Latrobe, PA, October 19, 2024, photo by Kristinn Taylor.

Trump Force One did a surprise pass over the rally before landing. It’s always a thrill to see Trump Force One in person.

Supporters rush to greet Trump Force One as President Trump arrives for a rally at Arnold Palmer Airport at Latrobe, PA, October 19, 2024, photo by Kristinn Taylor.
Supporters look over at Trump Force One, waiting for President Trump to deplane for a rally at Arnold Palmer Airport in Latrobe, PA, October 19, 2024, photo by Kristinn Taylor.

Supporters hold their cell[phones high to capture photos and videos of President Trump as he takes the stage for a rally in Latrobe, PA, October 19, 2024, photo by Kristinn Taylor.
President Trump spoke behind bulletproof glass as the sun set.

Protected by bulletproof glass, President Trump speaks at a rally in Latrobe, PA, October 19, 2024, photo by Kristinn Taylor.
Protected by bulletproof glass, President Trump speaks at a rally in Latrobe, PA, October 19, 2024, photo by Kristinn Taylor.

Part two to follow.

Kristinn Taylor
Kristinn Taylor has contributed to The Gateway Pundit for over ten years. Mr. Taylor previously wrote for Breitbart, worked for Judicial Watch and was co-leader of the D.C. Chapter of FreeRepublic.com. He studied journalism in high school, visited the Newseum and once met David Brinkley.

You can email Kristinn Taylor here, and read more of Kristinn Taylor's articles here.

 

