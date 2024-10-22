TGP Photos: Trump Rally in Latrobe, Pennsylvania (Part One)

President Trump held a rally with thousands of supporters at Arnold Palmer Airport in Latrobe, Pennsylvania located in the western part of the state. The tarmac rally had unprecedented security for a Trump rally, with the entire site ringed by semi-trailers and many counter-sniper teams on rooftops.

The weather was gorgeous with clear blue skies and a high temperature in the low 70s that turned chilly after sunset.

In addition to several Congressmen, speakers included Abbey Gate Gold Star families, steel workers and former Pittsburgh Steelers players.

Merchandise row:

The rally area was surrounded by detached truck semi-trailers, including a separate food court:

Images from the July 13 assassination attempt against President Trump in nearby Butler was prominently featured on attire worn by supporters:

Guest speakers included Abbey Gate Gold Star families, former Pittsburgh Steelers greats Antonio Brown and Le’Veon Bell and a group of steel workers.

Security was high for the rally:

Trump Force One did a surprise pass over the rally before landing. It’s always a thrill to see Trump Force One in person.

President Trump spoke behind bulletproof glass as the sun set.

Part two to follow.